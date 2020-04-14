Varun Dhawan And Banita Sandhu's Quirky Picture As They Celebrate 2 Years Of 'October'

The cast and fans of the Bollywood film October have lately been celebrating the film’s 2-year anniversary on social media. A picture of Banita Sandhu and Varun Dhawan recently surfaced on the internet which is reportedly from the time they were shooting together for October. Varun Dhawan’s shirtless avatar and Banita Sandhu’s quirky expression is what makes the picture worth a view.

Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu’s quirky picture

In the picture posted by various fans, Varun Dhawan can be seen posing shirtless while wearing a pair of white denim and white sneakers. On the other hand, Banita Sandhu can be seen wearing a pair of red pants with a red sweatshirt. The unique element in the picture is how the duo is posing for the camera. Banita Sandhu can be seen resting her leg on Varun Dhawan’s shoulder as she does a standing split. She can also be seen with a quirky expression and she pulls down her shades slightly lower and looks on, giving out a dramatic effect. Varun Dhawan, on the other hand, can be seen supporting her leg that is on his shoulder while he slightly lets out a smile. Have a look at the fun picture of the two October actors here.

About October

October was a romantic drama film released in the year 2018. The plot of this film revolved around the life of a man who is trying to find out why a random girl working with him takes his name before meeting with an unexpected accident. The film was directed by Shoojit Sircar while the story was by Juhi Chaturvedi. October also featured Gitanjali Rao and Sahil Vedoliyaa, amongst others. The film was much-loved by critics and fans alike for the plot and performance. Have a look at the trailer of October here.

Image Courtesy: Screengrab from YouTube (Channel: Risingsunrsf)

