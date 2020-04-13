Varun Dhawan Lauds Policemen With 'handshake' Pic, Schools Troll On 'old Ancient Art From'

Most people in the country are working from home during the Coronavirus lockdown. However, police officers and healthcare professionals are still working full time outdoors to keep everyone else safe and healthy. Recently, Varun Dhawan shared an endearing photo on his social media, in which he shook a police officer's hand with respect and admiration for his selfless work during the coronavirus lockdown.

Varun Dhawan appreciates Mumbai police for their selfless work during the coronavirus lockdown

Also Read | Varun Dhawan's relative in the US tests positive for Coronavirus; Read details

[Picture from Varun Dhawan's Instagram]

Varun Dhawan shared the above photo on his official Instagram story. Varun Dhawan shared this image as a markof respect towards the Mumbai police who is working tirelessly amid the ongoing health crisis. However, some of Varun Dhawan's fans focused more on the handshake.

Also Read | Varun Dhawan to Akshay Kumar: Bollywood stars who have paid tribute to the Indian army

According to social distancing norms, one must avoid human to human contact to prevent the spread of coronavirus. While Varun Dhawan was only shaking hands to show his appreciation, one fan questioned the actor's social distancing etiquette and asked him why he was "hand shacking" in the picture. Noticing the typo, Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram story to share a witty comeback. In his post, Varun Dhawan told the fan about the "old ancient art" of "hand shacking" and he then added that the internet was a fun place for 'shackers'.

[Picture from Varun Dhawan's Instagram]

Also Read | Watch: Varun Dhawan pledges to do this hilarious dance to celebrate after lockdown lifts

On the work front, Varun Dhawan is all set to star in the upcoming comedy film, Coolie No. 1. The film also stars Sara Ali Khan, Paresh Rawal, Javed Jaffrey, Rajpal Yadav and Johnny Lever. The movie is a remake of a 1995 film of the same name that starred Govinda as the main lead. Both the remake and the original film are directed by David Dhawan.

Also Read | Varun Dhawan shares memories of Juhu beach, laments 'now we can't go out' amid lockdown

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.