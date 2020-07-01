Aayush Sharma Is All Praises For Wife Arpita Khan For Her Cooking Skills; See Pics

Amid lockdown, several Bollywood stars were seen trying their hands on different things to pass their time at home. While some donned the caps of a chef while the others were seen penning their thoughts and poems on social media. Recently actor Aayush Sharma shared an appreciation post for his wife and Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma on social media. The actor praised his wife’s cooking skills and how her delicious cooked food is distracting him from his strict diet.

Aayush Sharma faces difficulty in concertrating on his diet

Aayush shared a picture of his loving wife on social media where she can be seen holding a mouth-watery cake that was baked by her. The actor thanked his wife and wrote that amid the lockdown, his wife had been treating the family with some delicious food which was just wonderful. The Love Ratri actor also mentioned that Arpita had baked a special cake for his father’s birthday which was on June 30. At last, he concluded the post and wrote that for all the extra fat in his body, his wife and her love towards cooking is to be blamed. He even confessed that seeing the daily dose of lavish cuisines being made at home, it’s difficult for him to stay on diet.

Sometime back, the news of Aayush Sharma starring in the Hindi remake of the 2018 film Mulshi Pattern has garnered much attention since it was announced. Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, the remake was initially titled as Dhak. Now it is reported that the title of the remake is changed to Guns of North.

The remake of Mulshi Pattern starring Aayush Sharma in the lead has reportedly set its title as Guns of North. The script of the movie is said to be in making for around the past two years considering that it is a big project. The movie will be set up in Punjab and feature Aayush as a fearsome Jat gangster. The shooting of the film was scheduled to begin in April 2020 but has been halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Guns of North are also reported to star Aayush Sharma's brother-in-law, Salman Khan in a supporting role. The film is expected to release in five different languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Oriya. It could mark Salman and Aayush's first venture together on the big screen.

