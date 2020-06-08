Aayush Sharma's 'Mulshi Pattern' Remake Gets A New Title As 'Guns Of North'

The news of Aayush Sharma starring in the Hindi remake of the 2018 film Mulshi Pattern has garnered much attention since it was announced. Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, the remake was initially titled as Dhak. Now it is reported that the title of the remake is changed to Guns of North. Read to know more.

Aayush Sharma’s Mulshi Pattern remake titled as 'Guns of North'

The remake of Mulshi Pattern starring Aayush Sharma in the lead has reportedly set its title as Guns of North. The script of the movie is said to be in making for around the past two years considering that it is a big project. The movie will be set up in Punjab and feature Aayush as a fearsome Jat gangster. The shooting of the film was scheduled to begin in April 2020 but has been halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guns of North is also reported to star Aayush Sharma’s brother-in-law, Salman Khan in a supporting role. The film is expected to release in five different languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Oriya. It could mark Salman and Aayush’s first venture together on the big screen. The filming of this high octane action film is expected to start soon as the relief is given in the nationwide lockdown.

Aayush Sharma has reportedly gone under massive physical transformation for his role in 'Guns of North'. He has gained around 12 kgs of lean muscle. The actor shared his bulked-up look in a recent social media post-

Mulshi Pattern was a Marathi-language crime drama film. Helmed by Pravin Vitthal Tarde, it stars Sunil Abhyankar, Om Bhutkar, Kshitish Date, Malvika Gaekwad, Mohan Joshi, Mahesh Manjrekar and others. It is a bleak portrayal of the hardships faced by farmers. Mulshi Pattern tackles some of the raging issues of our times. The film lays bare the deep flaws of the system which turns a simple farmer into a criminal and a social outcast. The movie was praised by the audiences and has an IMDb rating of 8/10.

Meanwhile, Aayush Sharma will also be seen in Kwatha directed by Karan Lalit Butani. He stars opposite Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle, who will be making her debut in Bollywood. Aayush will essay the role of an Army officer in the film. The movie is said to be a real-life story and the title is taken from a village in Manipur. The story will show the relationship between the officer and the villagers. Kwatha is scheduled to release late this year, 2020.

