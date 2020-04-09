The Debate
Aayush Sharma Opens Up About Salman's Nephew, "gentle Giant" Abdullah Khan

Bollywood News

Aayush Sharma in an interview with a leading media portal revealed his relationship with Salman Khan's nephew, Abdullah Khan who passed away recently

Written By Anushka Pathania | Mumbai | Updated On:
aayush sharma

Aayush Sharma opened up about his relationship with the nephew of Salman Khan, Abdullah Khan who passed away recently. Aayush Sharma, who made his debut in Bollywood with the film, Loveyatri, revealed in an interview with a leading media portal that Abdullah Khan’s demise was very upsetting and a difficult time for all of them. He further talked about how he will remember him. Read on to know

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aayush Sharma (@aaysharma) on

Read | Salman Khan's Manager On Abdullah Khan's Death: 'He Died Of Heart Failure, Not COVID-19'

Aayush Sharma opens up about Abdullah Khan, nephew of Salman Khan

A leading media portal in an interview with Aayush Sharma asked him if he had met Salman Khan's nephew, Abdullah Khan and how he remembers him. Aayush Sharma said that Abdullah was a very kind-hearted and courteous person. He further added that Abdullah was a good human being and always helped people and he never told anyone that he was related to Salman Khan.

Read | Salman Khan Has Truckload Of Wishes For Aayush Sharma & Saiee Manjrekar's 'Manjha'; POST

Moreover, the Loveyatri actor told the portal that Abdullah was very passionate about fitness and would work out daily. Because of his gentle nature and his strong physique, his friends and family used to call him a gentle giant.

The news of Salman Khan’s nephew’s death came amid the lockdown. According to reports from various media portals, Abdullah passed away due to a heart condition.

Read | Aayush Sharma & Saiee Manjrekar's New Romantic Track 'Manjha' Has Got Fans "hooked"

Read | Salman Khan's Nephew Abdullah Khan Survived A Truck Accident, Reveals Salim Khan

Image Credits: Aayush Sharma, Abdullah Khan Instagram

 

 

First Published:
