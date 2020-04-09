Aayush Sharma Opens Up About Salman's Nephew, "gentle Giant" Abdullah Khan

Aayush Sharma opened up about his relationship with the nephew of Salman Khan, Abdullah Khan who passed away recently. Aayush Sharma, who made his debut in Bollywood with the film, Loveyatri, revealed in an interview with a leading media portal that Abdullah Khan’s demise was very upsetting and a difficult time for all of them. He further talked about how he will remember him. Read on to know

Aayush Sharma opens up about Abdullah Khan, nephew of Salman Khan

A leading media portal in an interview with Aayush Sharma asked him if he had met Salman Khan's nephew, Abdullah Khan and how he remembers him. Aayush Sharma said that Abdullah was a very kind-hearted and courteous person. He further added that Abdullah was a good human being and always helped people and he never told anyone that he was related to Salman Khan.

Moreover, the Loveyatri actor told the portal that Abdullah was very passionate about fitness and would work out daily. Because of his gentle nature and his strong physique, his friends and family used to call him a gentle giant.

The news of Salman Khan’s nephew’s death came amid the lockdown. According to reports from various media portals, Abdullah passed away due to a heart condition.

Will always love you... pic.twitter.com/bz0tBbe4Ny — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 30, 2020

