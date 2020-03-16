Aayush Sharma & Saiee Manjrekar's New Romantic Track 'Manjha' Has Got Fans "hooked"

Aayush Sharma and Saiee M Manjrekar have recently starred in a single titled Manjha. The song is a romantic track. This is the first time that Aayush and Saiee are sharing screen space. Find out more details about this latest romantic track here.

Aayush & Saiee star in 'Manjha'

Saiee Manjrekar is the newest actor on the block. The daughter of actor Mahesh Manjrekar is currently riding high on the success of her debut film Dabangg 3. For those of you who are not aware of this, Saiee Manjrekar starred alongside Salman Khan in Dabangg 3. The audience and the critics lauded Saiee’s performance in the film.

Now, Saiee is back with her next project. The Dabangg 3 debutant has starred alongside Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in a romantic track. This track has been titled Manjha. Aayush Sharma recently took to Instagram and shared the trailer of the song that has already been released.

In his Instagram post, Aayush Sharma added a sweet caption. In his caption, Aayush Sharma wrote that in this age of Tik Tok our will our love song work? He then went on to request his fans to check out the Manjha song. Take a look at Aayush Sharma’s post here. Also, check out some fan reactions to this brand new romantic track starring Aayush Sharma and Saiee Manjrekar.

