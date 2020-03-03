Aayush Sharma-Saiee Manjrekar Starrer 'Manjha' Video Song's First Look Out Now

Aayush Sharma and Saiee Manjrekar starrer music video Manjha's first look was shared by the two on their respective Instagram handles. Both are under the guiding force of Salman Khan as mentees. Aayush was first seen in a film produced by Salman Khan titled Loveyatri. Saiee Manjrekar, on the other hand, was seen as Salman Khan’s love interest in Dabangg 3. Now the two debutants will be seen in a music video together.

In the poster shared by both Saiee Majrekar and Aayush Sharma, the two leads are seen sitting together on the terrace of a building and flying kites. The two seem indulged in the act as the title also suggests. Saiee Manjrekar is dressed in a multi-coloured jacket-kurta, red dupatta and white churidar. She has also donned traditional matching Juttis. On the other hand, Ayush looks like a rustic man in his monotonous outfit. The two, however, are all smiles as they look at the kites flying.

Check out the poster of Aayush Sharma and Saiee Manjrekar starrer 'Manjha'

The music video of Manjha is presented by Anshul Garg, while Vishal Mishra sings the romantic tune. Manjha is directed by Arvindr Khaira under the label of Desi Music Factory. The release date of the video song is yet to be disclosed. However, fans of the two actors seem ecstatic for the launch.

Saiee and Aayush shared the behind the scenes picture from Manjha shooting set on their IG

