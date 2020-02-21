Salman Khan To Play A Sikh Cop In His Upcoming Gangster-drama With Aayush Sharma

Salman Khan is one of the Bollywood stars who is known for his several characters. However, one character that gave him much recognition and was also widely loved is Chulbul Pandey. It looks like the actor seems to love the uniform and the character of a cop, as in his next upcoming movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, he is playing a cop character too.

Salman Khan to play the role of a cop

According to several media reports in the past, Salman Khan is all set to feature alongside Aayush Sharma in Abhiraj Minawala’s next. The actor is all set to come up with another cop character reportedly as he would be essaying the role of a Sikh policeman.

According to a leading daily, the Dabangg actor was excited to portray the role of a Sikh cop. Reportedly, the actor would be growing beard and wearing a turban for his role. The report suggests that the actor would be undergoing multiple look tests next week with his team.

Reportedly, Salman Khan won’t be playing a lead role in the movie and there won’t be a female actor opposite him. Talking about Salman’s character, the media reports revealed that he would be an honest, upright and no-nonsense cop on a mission.

The leading lady cast hunt for Abhiraj Minawala’s next is still an on-going process. This female character would be cast opposite Aayush Sharma who is essaying the role of a gangster in the movie.

Abhiraj Minawala is adding the final touches to the script and the film is set to go on the floors by May. Reportedly, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor has allotted bulk dates for the shoot and he is looking at a year-end or early 2021 release. It will wrap up by September.

After the wrap of this movie, Salman Khan would reportedly shoot for his next film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

