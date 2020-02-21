Salman Khan's Next With Aayush Sharma? 'Dont Want Aayush Sharma' Takes Over Twitter

It seems like the year 2020 is going extremely well for Salman Khan, as the actor recently announced three new films like Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Bulbul Marriage Hall, and Kick 2 within the first two months of the year. As it turns out, Salman Khan is making yet another movie with Aayush Sharma, which will hit the theatres later this year. However, since the news of Salman's next with Aayush was made public, fans have been expressing their concern over Khan's decision of including Aayush Sharma in the movie. Here are all the details.

Also Read | Bollywood Movies For Which Salman Khan Is Credited As Writer

Fans react

Aayush Sharma, who made a debut in Bollywood with the Salman Khan-bankrolled film, Loveyatri, was at receiving end of a lot of criticism as his debut film failed to impress the audience and tanked at the Box Office. It seems like Salman's decision of making a film with Aayush hasn't gone down well with the audience, as they felt that Khan shouldn’t be promoting his family members at the stake of his own stardom. Here is how fans reacted:

Also Read | Do You Know Salman Khan Was The Assistant Director Of 'Falak The Sky'?

True it's HAPPENING @BeingSalmanKhan

DON'T RUIN IT @BeingSalmanKhan you EARNED EVERY GOD DAMN THING don't let it fly in few seconds... Let @aaysharma

earn it don't give unnecessary chances by ruining yourself & you Career @BeingSalmanKhan DONT WANT AAYUSH SHARMA @aaysharma pic.twitter.com/QWkGalyncA — Sourav Das (@BeingSouravDas7) February 21, 2020

Extremely shameful of our bhaiclub members👎to be trending this we are supporters of Sallu Bhai we accept whatever he does we can even see more tubelights kinda movies please stop this trend and pray that Daisy mam is also part of this legendary movie



DONT WANT AAYUSH SHARMA pic.twitter.com/BY2S4j2pf7 — Salman Sir Bhaiclub (@bhaiclubofsallu) February 21, 2020

Why does @BeingSalmanKhan mix his Professional Life & Personal Life always? Once he said he did film for his Friends which he knew will be FLOP & he regretted about it but still he is doing the same mistakes again & again.

DON'T RUIN IT @BeingSalmanKhan



DONT WANT AAYUSH SHARMA — Sourav Das (@BeingSouravDas7) February 21, 2020

Don't knw why SK is hiting axe in his one leg.He is the Megastar & we fans want him do Larger than life movie with good director ,cast n crew with blend of good content but SK is just listening to Berojgars

My @BeingSalmanKhan is lost between 2016-2017



DONT WANT AAYUSH SHARMA — Salman Khan FC Nepal 🇳🇵 (@tskhnofficial) February 21, 2020

Dear @BeingSalmanKhan ur fans are trending DONT WANT AAYUSH SHARMA but Akkians support you always cast aayush sharma in ur film he's very talented actor lyk you, don't listen to ur zhaheel fans they are BO fans not urs! — अज्जू ✨ (@Itz_Ajju) February 21, 2020

In making carrier of his family member and friends he destroying his own carrier..The perfect example is @aaysharma



DONT WANT AAYUSH SHARMA — TIGER IS ALIVE 🔥 (@BeingDevil99) February 21, 2020

Also Read | Salman Khan On 'The Kapil Sharma Show': A Unique Combo That Left The Fans Hungry For More!

What's next for Salman?

Apart from Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Kick 2, Salman also has Radhe and Bulbul Marriage Hall in his pocket. Starring Disha Patani, Sapna Pabbi, and Salman in the leading roles, Radhe is directed by Prabhudeva. The film will hit the theatres in December 2020.

Also Read | Arjun Kanungo Shares His Excitement As He Bags A Role In Salman Khan's 'Radhe'

(Promo Image source: Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.