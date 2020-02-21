The Debate
Salman Khan's Next With Aayush Sharma? 'Dont Want Aayush Sharma' Takes Over Twitter

Bollywood News

Recently, it was reported that Salman Khan is all set to share screen space with Aayush Sharma. However, this decision seems to have upset Salman's fans.

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
salman khan

It seems like the year 2020 is going extremely well for Salman Khan, as the actor recently announced three new films like Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Bulbul Marriage Hall, and Kick 2 within the first two months of the year. As it turns out, Salman Khan is making yet another movie with Aayush Sharma, which will hit the theatres later this year. However, since the news of Salman's next with Aayush was made public, fans have been expressing their concern over Khan's decision of including Aayush Sharma in the movie. Here are all the details.

Also Read | Bollywood Movies For Which Salman Khan Is Credited As Writer

Fans react

Aayush Sharma, who made a debut in Bollywood with the Salman Khan-bankrolled film, Loveyatri, was at receiving end of a lot of criticism as his debut film failed to impress the audience and tanked at the Box Office. It seems like Salman's decision of making a film with Aayush hasn't gone down well with the audience, as they felt that Khan shouldn’t be promoting his family members at the stake of his own stardom. Here is how fans reacted:

Also Read | Do You Know Salman Khan Was The Assistant Director Of 'Falak The Sky'?

 

Also Read | Salman Khan On 'The Kapil Sharma Show': A Unique Combo That Left The Fans Hungry For More!

What's next for Salman?

Apart from Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Kick 2, Salman also has Radhe and Bulbul Marriage Hall in his pocket. Starring Disha Patani, Sapna Pabbi, and Salman in the leading roles, Radhe is directed by Prabhudeva. The film will hit the theatres in December 2020.

Also Read | Arjun Kanungo Shares His Excitement As He Bags A Role In Salman Khan's 'Radhe'

(Promo Image source: Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma Instagram)

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
