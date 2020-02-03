Salman Khan Starrer 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' To Feature Sooraj Pancholi And Aayush Sharma

When fans were just getting over Dabangg 3, Salman Khan surprised them with another blockbuster announcement. The actor took to his social media to announce his association with his close friend Sajid Nadiadwala for a film. The film, titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, is supposed to be directed by Housefull 4 fame Farhad Samji.

Salman Khan starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali cast revealed?

The latest reports suggest that Salman Khan has suggested his proteges Sooraj Pancholi, Aayush Sharma, and Zaheer Iqbal be cast alongside him in his next. Reportedly, Salman Khan will be playing the lead role but there will also be an ensemble cast. The other cast members will also have crucial roles to play in the film.

Rerpoedtly, Farhad Samji wanted to cast fresh faces for the supporting roles. However, Salman Khan suggested casting Sooraj Pancholi, Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal for the roles. Reportedly, director Farhad Samji and producer Sajid Nadiadwala both gave the suggestion a green light.

According to reports, even though they might have smaller roles but the characters will be crucial to the storyline of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The trio will play the role of three friends who cross paths with Salman Khan’s character. The film will reportedly start shooting towards mid-2020.

Salman Khan reportedly gave his nod of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in the first meeting itself. The script of the film was reportedly written keeping Salman Khan in mind. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is all set to release on Eid 2021. On the other hand, this Eid 2020 will see the release of Salman Khan’s Radhe.

Announcing my next film... KABHI EID KABHI DIWALI ....

STORY & PRODUCED BY SAJID NADIADWALA ...

DIRECTED by FARHAD SAMJI...



EID 2021 ... #SajidNadiadwala @NGEMovies @farhad_samji @WardaNadiadwala @SKFilmsOfficial — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 10, 2020

