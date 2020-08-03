Aayush Sharma Pens Mushy Birthday Wish For Wife Arpita Khan Sharma

Actor Arpita Khan Sharma has turned a year older today, i.e. August 3, 2020. To mark this special day, several friends, co-stars and many more of the actor shared adorable pics of her and also penned sweet birthday notes. Among the many, husband and actor Aayush Sharma also took to social media handle and penned the sweetest birthday wish for her.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Aayush shared pictures with her that is truly unmissable. They can be seen striking such adorable poses giving out complete couple goals. Arpita can be seen sporting an animal print top and has completed her look with a natural hairdo and no makeup. Aayush can be seen sporting a royal blue floral shirt and completed his look with well-done beard and styled hair.

Along with these lovely pics, Aayush also penned a long, heartfelt, and sweet message for her. He wrote by saying, “Here's wishing the strongest woman, I know a very Happy Birthday.” The actor further went on to thank her for always being beside him. He also went on to thank her for coming into his life as she has been an important part in shaping his life. Sharma also wrote telling her that her birthday is a very special occasion for everyone in the family, because ‘they are celebrating the birth of a daughter, sister, wife, mother but mostly an amazing human being.’ Take a look at the post below.

Seeing this post, Arpita went on to thank him for the sweet birthday wish for her. Other celebs also went on to wish the Arpita on her special day. The post also garnered several likes. Take a look at the comments below.

Arpita’s close friend Katrina Kaif also took to her Instagram handle to wish the birthday girl with loads of happiness and peace. In the picture, Arpita can be seen all smile to the camera and looking absolutely sweet. Along with the book she wrote, “Happy birthday Arpita. Keep smiling and spreading your warmth being the special person you are”. Take a look at the post below.

Arpita Khan Sharma is currently spending time with her loved ones in Himachal Pradesh. They have been also giving glimpses on what they do in the day through their social media handle. From spending time in the garden to playing some board games, the Khans and Sharmas have been showing how they spend their day during the lockdown.

