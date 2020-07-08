Salman Khan Names His Favourite Movies Where He Was Called 'Prem'

Salman Khan has been in Bollywood for more than three decades now. He made his Bollywood debut with the movie Biwi Ho To Aisi, in which he featured in a supporting role. However, his first movie as the lead actor was Maine Pyar Kiya. In a video which is going viral on social media, Fashion actor Kangana Ranaut can be seen asking Salman Khan his favourite movies in which his character’s name was Prem. Keep reading to know how Salman's response.

Salman Khan’s favourite films in which he acted as Prem

In her appearance on Bigg Boss season 7, Kangana Ranaut asked Salman Khan to tell the names of his favourite films in which his character was named as Prem. In answer to this, Salman Khan named a few movies -s No Entry, Hum Aapke Hai Kaun, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Maine Pyaar Kiya, Ready and Andaaz Apna Apna. Lets us take a short look at these films:

No Entry

No Entry was a 2005 comedy film directed by Anees Bazmee. Starring an ensemble cast including Salman Khan as Prem, Anil Kapoor as Kishan, Lara Dutta as Kaajal, Fardeen Khan as Shekhar-Sunny, Bipasha Basu as Bobby and more, the film was bankrolled by Boney Kapoor. The film was the official remake of the Tamil movie Charlie Chaplin. The plot of the film revolved around how Kishan and Sunny’s lives took a turn after their friend Prem (Salman Khan) set them up with a hooker.

Hum Aapke Hai Koun...!

Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! is considered as one of the most popular and iconic movies of Salman Khan. The family drama film included an ensemble cast wherein Salman Khan was paired opposite Madhuri Dixit. In the film, he essayed the role of Prem. The plot of this film revolved around the story of a married couple and the relationship between their families. The film also talked about sacrificing one's love for one’s family. The film was an adaptation of the studio’s earlier film Nadiya Ke Paar (1982).

Hum Saath-Saath Hain

This is yet another iconic film of Salman Khan in which he portrayed the role of Prem Chaturvedi. The movie featured Saif Ali Khan, Mohnish Bahl, Tabu, Sonali Bendre, Karisma Kapoor, Alok Nath, Reema Lagoo, Neelam Kothari, and Mahesh Thakur in leading roles. The family drama film portrayed family values and relationships and ethics in day to day life.

Maine Pyaar Kiya

Maine Pyaar Kiya was a musical romantic drama directed by Sooraj Barjatya. The film was his directorial debut, and he also co-wrote the film. The film featured Salman Khan in his first leading role and Bhagyashree in her debut. It also featured Alok Nath, Mohnish Bahl, Reema Lagoo, Rajeev Verma, Ajit Vachani, and Laxmikant Berde in pivotal roles.

Ready

This 2011 film starred Salman Khan and Asin in the lead roles with actors like Paresh Rawal, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arya Babbar, Sharat Saxena, Nikitin Dheer, Manoj Joshi, Manoj Pahwa in supporting roles in this blockbuster film. In this film, too, the name of Salman’s character was Prem. The film was an action-comedy helmed by Anees Bazmee.

