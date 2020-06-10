28 Years Of 'Khiladi': Abbas Mustan's List Of Stars They Would Like To Work With

Abbas-Mustan’s superhit film Khiladi completed 28 years recently and Republic TV got in touch with them in an exclusive interview, where they talked about many things. The duo talked revealed the list of actors they would like to work with in the future. Abbas-Mustan also revealed reasons behind their list of actors they want to work with from Bollywood.

Abbas-Mustan were asked who among the current generation of actors were their favourite. They were also asked with which actor would they like to work with in the future and with whom they have not worked before.

To this Abbas-Mustan replied saying that they would like to work with all the new actors from the current generation as they all are very talented. They further said that from actors like Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayushman Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao and all the others as well. Abbas Mustan further appreciated the versatility of the newer actors and said that it is amazing that they are not afraid to experiment.

“The newer generation of the actors are wonderful. They have great acting skills and performing skills. We wonder where do they take their training from. They are so natural with their acting and portray the character so well. The actors these days are so versatile, that one film is from a different genre and the next film is from a completely different genre. This keeps us curious to know what will the actor do next. In today’s time, there are so many different genres and these actors are not afraid to experiment. They are doing several genres and are performing many things at the same time like humour, thrill, entertainment, realistic. So it is very difficult to say that this actor will suit this role only. Earlier it was like this, where an actor was fit for a specific genre and role only. They were approached for a specific character only and they excelled at it. But now it is not like that as all of these actors are very talented.”

Details of Khiladi (1992)

Khiladi an Akshay Kumar starrer was released in the year 1992. It was an action thriller film directed by Abbas Mustan and proved to be a breakthrough role for Akshay Kumar. The movie starred Akshay Kumar, Ayesha Jhulka, Deepak Tijori, Sabeeha, Prem Chopra, Anant Mahadevan, Johnny Lever, and Shakti Kapoor.

The film is a classic and became the first instalment in a series of unrelated films with 'Khiladi' in the title. These include Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Sabse Bada Khiladi, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, Mr. and Mrs. Khiladi, International Khiladi, Khiladi 420 and Khiladi 786.

