Anwar Sagar Passes Away: 'Wada Raha Sanam' And Other Songs Written By The Lyricist

Veteran lyricist Anwar Sagar, best remembered for his hit track Wada Raha Sanam from Akshay Kumar-starrer Khiladi, passed away on June 4, 2020. Anwar wrote songs for the '80s and '90s films such as Yaraana, Sapne Saajan Ke, Khiladi, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, and Vijaypath among others. Here are some popular movies for which he was the lyricist.

Vijaypath

Vijaypath is an action film starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Danny Denzongpa. It was one of the hit films of 1994 and its soundtrack was composed by Anu Malik and Anwar Sagar penned the lyrics for the film songs. The movie has songs like Ruk Ruk Arey Baba Ruk, Raah Mein Mulakat among others.

Dil Ka Kya Kasoor

Dil Ka Kya Kasoor stars Divya Bharti and Prithvi in leading roles, and Suresh Oberoi and Sanam in supporting roles. The music of the film, from the duo Nadeem-Shravan was an instant hit due to its catchy melodies. The songs of Dil Ka Kya Kasoor were penned by Anwar Sagar, Sameer and Madan Pal. Anwar Sagar wrote two popular songs of this movie Khata To Jab Ho Ke and Ga Raha Hoon Is Mehfil Mein.

Yaraana

Yaraana directed by David Dhawan, stars Rishi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Raj Babbar, Kader Khan and Shakti Kapoor. It is loosely based on the American film Sleeping with the Enemy starring Julia Roberts. The film is known for the hit song Mera Piya Ghar Aaya, which was reportedly inspired by Pakistani Qawwali singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. The lyrics of the soundtrack were penned by Rahat Indori, Anwar Sagar, Rani Malik and Maya Govind. Anwar Sagar wrote two songs for Yaarana that is Noorani Chehrewale and Jaane Wo Kaisa Chor Tha.

Kitne Door…Kitne Pass

Kitne Door...Kitne Pass is a romantic film starring Fardeen Khan and Amrita Arora in the lead roles. The movie did moderately well, however it was widely appreciated for its soundtrack. Anwar Sagar penned down lyrics for the song Rulati Hain Mohabattein. The song was sung by KK.

Khiladi

Khiladi is directorial by Abbas-Mustan. Jatin-Lalit composed the soundtrack, which featured in the top 5 best selling albums of 1992 by Abbas Mustan. The film was Akshay Kumar's breakthrough role and also stars Ayesha Jhulka, Deepak Tijori and Sabeeha, while Prem Chopra, Shakti Kapoor, Anant Mahadevan and Johnny Lever played supporting roles. Anwar Sagar penned lyrics for the popular song Wada Raha Sanam from the movie Khiladi. He gained major recognition for the song.

