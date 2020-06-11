28 Yrs Of 'Khiladi': Abbas-Mustan Reveal They Would Script Special Roles For Johnny Lever

Director duo Abbas & Mustan, who are known for their suspense and action thriller films, recently spoke to Republic World on the occasion of the 28th anniversary of their superhit film Khiladi. The film was a massive hit upon release and is considered as a breakthrough role in Akshay Kumar’s career. The film was released in 1992 and completed 28 years this June. During the interview, the directors revealed that they would especially carve roles for Johnny Lever for their films. Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | Akshay Kumar Thanks Director Duo Abbas-Mustan For Giving Him 'Khiladi' 28 Years Back

Abbas-Mustan reveal that they would especially carve roles of Jhonny Lever

In the interview, Abbas-Mustan talked about their movie Khiladi, that grew to become a franchise in itself. They also opened up about their experience of working with actors like Akshay Kumar and Johnny Lever. When the directors were asked about Johnny Lever being a part of almost every Abbas-Mustan movie and leaving his imprints, the duo said that they always had a great experience working with Johnny Lever.

Also Read | 'He Is Director's Actor': Ali Abbas Zafar On His Streaming Debut With Saif Ali Khan

Abbas-Mustan said that Johnny Lever’s character from Khiladi is still very famous and remembered by people because he played his character with perfection. They revealed that the highlight of working with Johnny Lever is that right from the beginning of the script-making, they keep a role for Johnny Lever. That particular character is written keeping the actor in mind, and how well it will suit him.

Also Read | Salman Khan's Memorable Collaborations With Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar

Abbas-Mustan also revealed that when they make Johnny Lever hear the script, he never gives any inputs. However, when he arrives on the sets and while essaying the character he does a lot of improvisation. The two said that they very well know how to get Johnny Lever to play the part exactly how they wish him to do. Also, they feel that Johnny Lever also understands them and their way of working perfectly, and knows what the directors expect from him. They said that Johnny Lever has a very wide range and can play any character of any genre with much ease. Abbas-Mustan said that they are very comfortable and so close to him, even today, and they have no words to express how good an experience working with Johnny Lever was.

Also Read | Katrina Kaif Roped In Ali Abbas Zafar's 'super Heroine' Film? Details Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.