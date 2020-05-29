Katrina Kaif Roped In Ali Abbas Zafar's 'super Heroine' Film? Details Here

Having been in the industry for 15 years, Katrina Kaif has often mentioned how she has always wanted to be a part of a superhero movie. Recently, it has been confirmed that Katrina Kaif has been signed for Ali Abbas Zafar’s super 'heroine’ movie. Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | Katrina Kaif Once Said She Had The Time Of Her Life Playing THIS Role; Read Details

Katrina Kaif signed for a super 'heroine’ movie

Katrina Kaif and Ali Abbas Zafar share a great bond with each other. The two have often even worked together to give this industry some blockbuster movies. In the month of March, rumours about Katrina Kaif collaborating with Ali Abbas Zafar for his next movie had already started to make rounds. The movie was suspected to be a superhero movie, but neither the director nor the actor had confirmed anything yet.

However, recently amid the lockdown, during an interview with a leading entertainment daily, Ali Abbas Zafar confirmed that his next project is a superhero movie, starring Katrina Kaif as the lead character.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt Or Katrina Kaif: Which Star Rocked The Strapless Black Gown Better?

Ali Abbas Zafar also revealed that he recently locked the script and it will be on the floors as soon as the nationwide lockdown caused because of the global pandemic, ends. The director said that he has completed the first draft of another movie too, and said that hopefully, the script for that movie too will be ready soon. He will be going on a recce for Katrina Kaif’s movie, as soon as things are back in action.

The director continued to say that, there’s a lot of preparation required because of the kind of action involved. He revealed that he has been in touch with an international team over video calls. He is also doing script readings with his actors and chatting with the production designer, simultaneously.

Also Read | Richa Chadha Or Katrina Kaif: Who Wore The All-yellow Outfit Better?

This movie will be the fourth time Katrina Kaif and Ali Abbas Zafar will be working together. The duo first worked together for Mere Brother Ki Dulhan (2011) that also casts Imran Khan and Ali Zafar in lead roles. The second time the two worked together was for the Salman Khan starrer Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). Later, again in 2019, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Ali Abbas Zafar worked together for the blockbuster, Bharat.

Also Read | Katrina Kaif Shares Adorable 'Eid Mubarak' Wishes For Those Celebrating It

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.