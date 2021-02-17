Abetment To Suicide Case Filed Against Sandeep Nahar's Wife & Mother-in-law

MS Dhoni actor Sandeep Nahar died by suicide in his Goregaon apartment on February 15, 2021. The police said that in his brief suicide note, the actor had purportedly blamed his wife and also mentioned "politics" he faced in Bollywood. Earlier, it was reported by Mid-day that Sandeep Nahar's wife Kanchan had no clue about his death until her father-in-law called her. It was also reported by the publication that the couple had a fight and the actor's wife was in the same house but in a different room. Now, new reports by Shethepeople suggest that the Mumbai police has booked an abetment to suicide case against his wife and mother-in-law.

Abetment to Suicide Case Filed Against Sandeep's Wife and Mother-in-Law

As per the same publication, the actor's father and brother came down from Punjab to record the statement. According to a statement by the actor's family, the case has been filed. Before committing suicide, Sandeep Nahar posted a video as well as a long note on Facebook.

In the post, he was heard saying, "I would've died by suicide a long time ago but I chose to give myself the time and hope that things would get better, but they didn't. I now have nowhere to go. I don't know what awaits me after I take this step, but I've been through hell in this life.'' The video was 10-minute long and also mentioned 'politics' in Bollywood. He also mentioned his wife Kanchan and how he is living in an unhealthy relationship.

In the video, he also mentioned that Kanchan threatened him with committing suicide and filing a fake police report. He also said that his mother-in-law was also involved in such situations. He ended the video by saying his wife shouldn't be blamed or harassed and that she should seek psychiatric help.

The actor's younger brother Manish told Mid-day that on the day of his death, the couple had a fight. Sandeep also asked his wife to not disturb him, which is why she was in another room when he committed suicide. Manish also revealed that the couple were dating before getting married last August.

Sandeep Nahar's movies

Sandeep Nahar appeared in Sushant Singh Rajput's movie MS Dhoni and Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari. After his death, Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter to express his grief. He wrote that he was heartbroken when he came to know about his death. He mentioned he remembers Sandeep as a smiling young man who was always passionate about food. Check out Akshay Kumar's tweet.

Heartbreaking to know about #SandeepNahar’s passing away. A smiling young man passionate for food as I remember him from Kesari. Life’s unpredictable. Please seek help if ever feeling low. Peace for his soul 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/sHPTvzLYoQ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 16, 2021

