Sandeep Nahar's last Instagram post was his act on 'Teri Mitti' for Republic Day greeting

The death of Sandeep Nahar under mysterious circumstances became a talking point on Monday. The actor, who featured in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, is suspected to have taken his life due to marital issues and his ‘suicide note’ and a video opening up on his problems, including on work front, went viral. Among his other popular works included a role in the movie Kesari.

Sandeep Nahar’s last Instagram post

Sandeep Nahar’s last Instagram post was on Republic Day, January 26. He posted a snippet from the movie Kesari, where he played the character of Buta Singh, one of the soldiers of the Indian Army’s 4th Batallion of the Sikh Regiment.

In the clip, he was seen fighting the Afghan tribesmen in the war, that is considered among the bravest battles in history.

The much-popular Teri Mitti can be heard in the background as one can see Sandeep Nahar’s strong emotions and acting skills coming to the fore.

As far as his other films are concerned, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, was one of them, which was also among the popular films that Sushant Singh Rajput acted in. His pictures with Sushant and former Indian Captain MS Dhoni had gone viral upon his demise and made fans emotional. Sandeep Nahar was in his 30s and also acted in Khandaani Shafakhana, Shukranu and Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain.

In a note and a nine-minute video, Sandeep Nahar stated that he was ‘frustrated’ by the strain in his marriage.

"I would've died by suicide a long time ago but I chose to give myself the time and hope that things would get better, but they didn't. I now have nowhere to go. I don't know what awaits me after I take this step, but I've been through hell in this life," he stated.

He also alleged ‘politics’ in his equation with people from the film industry, throwing light on "unprofessional functioning and the lack of emotions in people working in the industry".

His wife found him in an unconscious condition at their residence in Mumbai's Goregaon area and took him to the SVR Hospital, where he was decalred dead on arrival.

