Sandeep Nahar's Wife Got To Know About His Death After Facebook Post Went Viral: Report

MS Dhoni actor Sandeep Nahar died by suicide on Monday after posting a video and a note on his Facebook. Now, as per Mid-day, the actor's wife Kanchan did not know about his death until her father-in-law called about the video. Sandeep Nahar’s wife Kanchan was sitting in another room of their Goregaon flat when the actor died.

Sandeep Nahar’s death

As per the publication, Sandeep Nahar’s wife got to know about his death when his Facebook video went viral that prompted his father Vijay Kumar to call her. Actor's younger brother Manish told the publication that on the day of the actor's death, the couple had a fight. After the fight, Sandeep asked Kanchan to not disturb him which is why she moved to another room. He further added that only if she saw the Facebook post, the actor could have been saved.

As per the publication's sources, the police called the doctor who later on declared that Sandeep is dead. His wife, however, was disbelieving. The source also added that she was fighting with the police about the same.

Sandeep Nahar's father Vijay Kumar is a retired forest official. The actor's elder brother is a constable in Haryana and Manish is in the real estate business. Sandeep's younger brother Manish told Mid-day that the actor and his wife were in a relationship before getting married last August. He also added that they used to fight frequently and that Sandeep's mother is yet to be informed about his death.

Sandeep's father told the publication that they are in shock. The mortal remains of the actor after the post-mortem has been given to his father. He also added that a case will be registered against the person who is concerned.

Sandeep Nahar's suicide

The actor appeared in Sushant Singh Rajput's movie MS Dhoni and Akshay Kumar's movie Kesari. Before his death, he took to his Facebook to share a 10-minute long video about his struggle and his relationship with his wife. In the video, he said "I would've died by suicide a long time ago but I chose to give myself the time and hope that things would get better, but they didn't. I now have nowhere to go. I don't know what awaits me after I take this step, but I've been through hell in this life.'' He also mentioned 'politics' in Bollywood. The actor died three hours after uploading the video.

