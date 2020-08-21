Abhay Deol Has A Sassy Apology For People Who Get Offended Over His Opinions; See Post

Actor Abhay Deol recently took to Instagram to share a savage thought on people who get offended over the smallest things. He shared a post made by DJ Tony and the sarcastic apology note had a lot to say about the ones spreading hate on his social media posts. The sassy nature of the post was loved by his fans as they agreed with every bit of it in the comments section.

Abhay Deol’s apology note to haters

Abhay Deol is one of the most celebrated actors of the film industry. He is much loved amongst his fans for his vocal nature as he does not shy away from putting forth his opinions. The actor recently posted a small note for people who get offended over his posts and thoughts. The note, originally shared by DJ Tony, had a savage reply to everyone who spread hate for no reason.

Through the Instagram post, Abhay Deol has said that if he has offended anyone with his posts then he would like to humbly apologise for the same. The post comes with a twist as it also implies that he did not know his haters could actually read. In the caption for the post, Abhay Deol has also written that the post gives out enough idea about what he has in mind. Have a look at the post on Abhay Deol’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, his fans have mentioned how they find the post extremely hilarious. They have put ‘laughing’ emoticons to express themselves better. A few of his followers have also mentioned how accurate they find this thought. Have a look at few of the comments here.

Abhay Deol had previously called out the regressive nature of his 2013 film, Raanjhanaa. Through the post, he spoke about how Bollywood glorified stalking through their films and why it was a matter of concern. He shared a post made by an internet user while throwing some light on how the film normalized the idea of victim-blaming to some extent. The bold post was highly appreciated by movie buffs as well as critics as they agreed with him. They also lauded his courage to call out his own film and the ill concepts showcased. Have a look at the post here.

