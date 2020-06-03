Watch Jaya Bachchan And Shweta Bachchan Nanda Dance To 'Pallo Latke' In Throwback Video

With the Coronavirus lockdown, Bollywood actors are quite active on their social media platforms and are seen spending some quality time with their family. Amid all of this, a lot of celebrities and their fan accounts have been sharing throwback pictures and videos of them. A throwback video of Jaya Bachchan dancing with daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda has recently caught the attention of fans.

Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda dance to Pallo Latke

In the video, choreographer Rajendra Singh is seen dancing with Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda to the tunes of Pallo Latke. The video seems to be recorded at a Bollywood wedding function. The mother-daughter duo adorably dance together as the crowd cheers them on. Jaya shies away at first while Shweta flawlessly dances to the song. Eventually, Jaya shows off her dances moves as well.

Meanwhile, Jaya Bachchan and husband Amitabh Bachchan celebrate 47 years of marriage on June 3. The duo tied the knot in 1973. Amitabh took to his social media to share a series of pictures from their wedding. He also shared in the caption how their wedding actually happened.

Bachchan revealed that he was supposed to go to London with his friends after the success of his film Zanjeer. His father asked who all were going with him on the trip. When Harivansh Rai Bachchan found out that Jaya Bachchan was also going, he told Amitabh to marry her if they want to go together. Obeying his father, the duo tied the knot.

Amitabh Bachchan earlier revealed the story of their wedding in detail on his blog. Talking about how the wedding unfolded, Bachchan said that after his father set the condition for them, a pandit was informed. He had to get married to Jaya Bachchan before their flight to London the next day. He wrote that their marriage was a private affair and there was nothing about it that was exaggerated.

Bachchan said that he was dressed in formal wedding attire and just stepped out to go to Malabar Hills where the wedding was supposed to take place. His driver insisted on driving him to the wedding and just then, it started raining. His neighbours then asked him to leave for the ceremony right at that moment because the rain is considered to be a good omen.

Amitabh Bachchan then got into the car and left. The wedding took place and was done in a couple of hours. The couple was proclaimed as Mr and Mrs Bachchan and went on their trip to London. He also revealed that the London trip was the first-ever trip that he and Jaya Bachchan took together.

