Sonam Kapoor Shares Mahatma Gandhi's Quote About 'Faith In Humanity'

Sonam Kapoor has more than 28 million followers on Instagram and has been quite active on the social media platform. She has recently shared a quote by Mahatma Gandhi on Humanity. Read to know more.

Sonam Kapoor shares Mahatma Gandhi’s quote on humanity

Sonam Kapoor shared the quote, “You must not lose faith in humanity. Humanity is an ocean; if a few drops of the ocean are dirty, the ocean does not become dirty,” by Mahatma Gandhi. Her post comes when there are several riots going on in the US after the death of George Floyd and people demanding justice with #Blacklivesmatters on social media. India is also facing a crisis as many migrant workers have lost their lives amid coronavirus pandemic. Sonam sharing Mahatma’s quote is said to be a hint at all the on-going crisis and stating that people should not lose faith in Humanity.

In 2019, Sonam Kapoor appeared in a video on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. In the video, she quoted the father of the nation, “A man is but the product of his thoughts what he thinks, he becomes,” on the subject of thoughts. The video also features Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Kangna Ranaut, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Shah Rukh Khan. They quote Gandhi on topics like non-violence, courage, service, belief, peace, truth and faith.

Later, Sonam Kapoor was seen promoting Mahatma Gandhi saree by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. While she posted several pictures in the saree, she quoted Gandhi in her captions. Here are the quotes that she shared: “God has no religion.” “Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will.” “Intolerance is itself a form of violence and an obstacle to the growth of a true democratic spirit.” “A man is but the product of his thoughts; what he thinks, he becomes.” “The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong.” “My religion is based on truth and non-violence. Truth is my God. Non-violence is the means of realising Him.” Check out a few of her posts below.

Sonam Kapoor was last seen on the big screen in The Zoya Factor. It is a romantic comedy film directed by Abhishek Sharma. The film also features Dulquer Salmaan, Sanjay Kapoor, Angad Bedi and Sikander Kher. The film was a light adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's 2008 novel of the same name. The movie received mostly negative reviews and tanked at the box office.

