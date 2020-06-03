Amitabh Bachchan & Jaya Bachchan's 47th Wedding Anniversary: 12 Adorable Pics Of The Duo

Bollywood’s megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are celebrating their 47th anniversary today i.e. on June 3, 2020. Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram to share the story about their marriage with fans. He wrote how the cast of Zanjeer decided to celebrate its success with a trip to London.

Back then, the actor’s father dismissed the idea saying that he cannot go unless he marries Jaya Bachchan. Following his father’s decision, Amitabh Bachchan took a leap of faith and tied knots with Jaya Bachchan on June 3, 1973. On their 47th anniversary, here is a compilation of their pictures together on Instagram.

Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan's wedding ceremony pictures

Amitabh Bachchan shared photographs of their marriage ceremony a few hours ago. The picture sees the actor filling sindur on the forehead of his wife. The throwback post was much loved by his fans who showered his post with congratulatory messages.

At the premiere of Sholay

This black and white picture was clicked at the premiere of the silver jubilee movie Sholay. It features Amitabh Bachchan having a conversation with his mother while his father and Jaya Bachchan are seated in the background. See the picture here:

Birthday post for Shweta Bachchan

Taking to Instagram, Amitabh Bachchan shared a throwback photo of their family to wish their daughter Shweta on her birthday. The collage sees monochrome photographs of Shweta’s childhood merged with one of their recent photographs.

Deepika & Ranveer’s reception

This picture was taken at the wedding bash of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. It sees a dance competition between the girls and the boys. Check out the picture here:

Diwali

Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan can be seen having a gala time with their family as they celebrate the festival of light. Dressed in traditional ensembles, the entire family can be seen lighting Diwali crackers. Have a look at the bright picture here:

Throwback photo of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan

This throwback picture sees Amitabh Bachchan gently caressing Jaya Bachchan’s hair. The picture sees both of them sitting in their car. Young Jaya has donned a blue top which is paired with jeans. While Amitabh Bachchan has worn a brown shirt with white trousers. While sharing the picture, the superstar wrote, “Life’s memories are made of gentle moments such as this”.

Few other pictures of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan

