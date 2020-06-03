Mark Ruffalo Tweets For Protesters Trapped On Manhattan Bridge, Says 'let Them Off'

George Floyd's tragic death has rocked the US with several protesters coming forward to express solidarity while demanding justice for him. Recently, the Manhattan Bridge in New York City, which was full of protesters, grabbed the attention of American actor Mark Ruffalo. The actor shared a post on his social media while describing the situation of the protestors who were stuck at the Manhattan bridge and asked the government to let the people off the bridge.

The Avengers: Endgame actor shared a post on his Twitter handle where he described the atrocities faced by the people who are stuck on the bridge. The actor explained that thousands of protesters are trapped on the Manhattan bridge and they are in such a situation that they do not have enough supplies and even no means of getting out of it. He further termed this as “inhuman” and asked the New York mayor Bill De Blasio to let the protesters off the bridge. In the picture which was reposted by the actor, people in large who were splintered off from a larger group can be seen protesting on the bridge connecting Brooklyn and Manhattan.

Thousands of peaceful protestors are currently trapped on the Manhattan Bridge by the @NYPD. They can't leave, they have no supplies. It's literally entrapment. This is inhumane. @nycmayor let them #OFFTHEBRIDGE. https://t.co/ruEgR5ERkU — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) June 3, 2020



Almost after an hour, Mark Ruffalo had tweeted his reaction on the protest, he reposted another video shared by a user which showed how people were allowed to get off the bridge from the Brooklyn side. In the video, people were seen clapping and cheering while walking down the bridge. Happy to see the reaction of the people in the video, Mark wrote that he is happy that the protestors are being let off on the Brooklyn side. At last, he concluded the post by asking all the protesters to stay indoors safe amid such hours of panic all around.

To everyone protesting: please stay safe and look out for each other. #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/eSTvTJWT2G — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) June 3, 2020



Support has been pouring in for George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement from different parts of the globe even as the world battles the deadly coronavirus pandemic. Violent protests have rocked various parts of the USA with rioters ransacking stores, vandalizing property, and squaring off with the police. The heated protests have also reached the White House, with President Donald Trump being escorted to his bunker and the lights of the iconic structure being put out.



