Abhay Deol Depicts His Experiments With Painting Inspired By An Old Burlesque Poster

Abhay Deol’s paintings are quite popular on social media and every time he shares any of his paintings with fans, they all shower tons of love and appreciation. The actor recently posted yet another glimpse of his painting skills and shared it on social media with all his fans. Let’s have a look at Abhay Deol’s Instagram and see what he posted.

Actor Abhay Deol recently took to his Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of his incomplete painting in which he painted a picture of a girl sitting on a stool with a mirror in one hand while touching her hair with another. She can also be seen in a beach look wearing a stunning pair of striped swimsuit.

In the caption, Abhay Deol stated that it was his experiments with painting and mentioned how he took this from an old burlesque poster. He further stated how the painting was still incomplete and was confused whether he should finish it or not and thought that he would share it anyway. As Abhay Deol’s paintings are always loved by his fans, many of them took to Instagram and complimented on how stunning it was. Several others spotted interesting details in the painting and added how he managed to create such stunning details on the face of the woman in the painting. Many of them even asked the actor to complete the painting while others added how multi-talented he was. Some of the fans also took to Abhay Deol’s Instagram and stated how he used vibrant colours in the painting and mentioned that they would love to see more such paintings. Let’s have a look at how the fans went crazy when they saw Abhay Deol’s paintings.

Abhay Deol's paintings

Abhay Deol also uploaded yet another photo of his painting in order to share his feelings about the recent farmers’ protest. In the caption, he asked as to what was the nicest part of the farmers’ protest and stated how people were united and not divided, across religion, class and caste lines. He then mentioned as to how he had no doubt that farmers and the government would come to an amicable solution, hopefully soon.

Abhay Deol’s movies

Many of Abhay Deol’s movies are loved by his fans and they appreciate his on-screen presence and amazing acting skills. Some of Abhay Deol’s movies include Ek Chalis Ki Last Local, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!, Happy Bhag Jayegi, Raanjhanaa, Chakravyuh, Manorama Six Feet Under, Dev.D, Ahista Ahista, Socha Na Tha, Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd., and many others.

