Sunny Deol Bear Hugs Brother Bobby Deol As He Wishes Actor On 52nd Birthday

Sunny Deol seemed delighted in his latest social media post where he was seen hugging his younger brother Bobby Deol. The Deol brothers were celebrating the birthday of Bobby and thus Sunny made a post wishing him. The amazing picture of the brother was a delightful one as the Deol brothers were all smiles.

Sunny Deol hugs and wishes Bobby Deol on his birthday

Both Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol have been extremely supportive of each other when it comes to films. Over the years, Sunny Deol has been posting a number of pictures from Bobby’s releases celebrating his younger brother’s success. From his web series on Netflix to his most recent work with Asharam, the actor has praised his brother throughout his achievements. Thus Sunny Deol took the opportunity to wish his brother on his birthday by sharing an amazing picture of themselves. Sunny Deol simply captioned the image as Happy Birthday Bob and added a hashtag.

In the picture, both Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol can be seen hugging each other while they were in all smiles. Sunny was seen wearing a denim shirt while Bobby sported a black t-shirt. The post uploaded by Sunny got a number of likes from fans who were delighted with the birthday wish that Sunny posted to his social media handle. Previously, Sunny Deol had shared a picture congratulating Bobby on his success with his latest series on MX Player. The actor seemed proud of his younger brother and thus shared the image on his timeline. Sunny had also shared images from Bobby’s film and serial related work in order to promote the films and series. The actor has also shared a number of throwback images which fans have loved. On the work front, Sunny Deol was last seen in 2019 in the film Blank. He played the role of SS Dewan in the film and received mixed reactions for the film. The actor also turned director for the film Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass as he launched his son into the film industry. The film did not do too well and was met with mixed reviews from the audiences and critics alike.

