Abhay Deol Shares Still From 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', Says 'ready For Another Trip'

Abhay Deol took a trip down memory lane on January 29 and shared a still from his movie, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. In the pic, Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay were seen enjoying their road trip. Sharing the same, Deol wrote, "I’m ready for another trip like this one. 2021 better be better!#restless #roadtrip."

As soon as Abhay Deol's Instagram post was up on the internet, fans rushed to remember the movie and penned sweet comments. "A user wrote, "This movie bro, looking forward to more cinema from you. Road trips are the though," whereas another fan penned, "The movie was the motivation behind all my travel. Love every bit of it." Many also expressed a desire to watch the three stars again in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2.

Apart from all Abhay Deol's movies, it was Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara that garnered massive attention from fans as well as critics. The film follows the story of three friends Kabir Deewan (Abhay Deol), Imraan Qureshi (Farhan Akhtar), Arjun Saluja (Hrithik Roshan), who suddenly decide to fulfill their travel plans before Kabir gets married. They travel to different countries and also take up the sport that they are most afraid of. The movie also stars Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin in prominent roles. ZNMD is helmed by Zoya Akhtar and is produced by Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani.

Recently, Abhay dropped the trailer of his new show, 1962: The War In The Hills, which will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from February 26, 2021. Sharing the video, he wrote, "What better occasion than today to salute all those brave hearts who fought to protect our motherland." Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the series is based around the 1962 India-China war and is inspired by true events that happened in November 1962. Bobby Deol, Emily Shah, Priyank Sharma, Apurva and many others wished him luck. Apart from this, he was also seen in the Netflix film, Chopsticks, alongside Mithila Palkar, Vijay Raaz and Achint Kaur.

