Abhay Deol Slams Bollywood's Lobby Culture, Calls Blind Items 'disheartening'

Bollywood actor Abhay Deol has always been outspoken about issues. In a recent interview, the Dev D actor spoke about the harmful effects of blind items. In the interview, he also discussed the lobby culture that has existed in the film industry for decades.

The death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14, 2020, led to a public discussion about the functioning of the Hindi film industry. Many celebrities have called out the malpractices and nepotistic culture that has been prevalent in Bollywood. Actor Abhay Deol has also voiced his opinion about the problematic issues in the industry.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Abhay Deol spoke up against lobby culture in Bollywood and how blind items can be harmful to a potential actor’s career and mental health. During the interview, Abhay said that future generations who plan to create a mark for themselves in the industry should be aware of its truth. He added that for decades, many people’s careers have been cut short since they did not give in to other people’s demands or threatened their position in some way.

While speaking about blind items, Abhay Deol said that he is aware of the articles written about Sushant Singh Rajput. He added that he is fine with these articles since he comes from a film background. But there are many people who might be sensitive to such rumours and blind items and could find them disheartening. He continued and expressed that these blind items could not only impact one’s mind but also their career.

In one of his recurring Instagram series, Abhay Deol called Bollywood award show organisers. He revealed that he and his co-star Farhan Akhtar were nominated as supporting actors for their film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. He spoke about Bollywood’s lobby culture in this post. He said that his and Farhan’s contribution to the film was overtly handled by these awards.

