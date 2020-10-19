Abhay Deol Quotes Robert Frost's Famous Lines From 'Ice And Fire' For His Aesthetic Pic

Actor Abhay Deol recently took to social media to share an aesthetic picture of himself. Along with the artistic photograph, he shared a few lines by legendary poet, Robert Frost, about the end of this world. These lines from Fire and Ice speak about the current state of the world. The actor's fans flooded the comments section with compliments for the actor while speaking highly of the meaningful lines by Robert Frost.

Abhay Deol quotes Robert Frost

Actor Abhay Deol recently shared an artistic picture of himself on social media, with a poetic touch. In the picture posted, Abhay Deol is presumably staring out of the window as the sunshine lits his face through the curtains. He is seen dressed in a striped T-shirt. The actor has an intense expression as the picture is being captured. The light stubble and trimmed hair add to his grim look. The photograph gives out a thoughtful and deep vibe.

In the caption for the post actor Abhay Deol has jotted down a few lines by the much-loved poet, Robert Frost. The poem speaks about the concept of desire and hate and how they affect death in general. At the beginning of the paragraph, Robert Frost speaks about how the world might either end in the fire, which denotes desire or with ice, which stands for hatred. The lines indicate that in today's situation, both these ideas are possible as everyone is surrounded by hatred and unwanted desires. At the end of the caption, Abhay Deol has also added a hashtag revealing the name of the poet. Have a look at the picture posted on Abhay Deol's Instagram here.

Read Abhay Deol, Meera Syal Join Disney's 'Spin' Cast; Production To Begin From October

Also read Abhay Deol Shows Off His Artistic Skills As He Paints Self-portrait

In the comment section of the post, a number of celebrities have addressed the Robert Frost poem and its meaningful lines. Ira Dubey, Sussanne Khan, Eefa Shrof, and Dia Mirza are amongst the many people who have expressed their thoughts. Have a look at few of the comments here.

Read Abhay Deol Slams Bollywood's Lobby Culture, Calls Blind Items 'disheartening'

Also read Abhay Deol Announces His First-ever Directorial Venture, Fans Can't Stop Gushing Over It

Image Courtesy: Abhay Deol Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.