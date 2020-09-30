Abhay Deol, Meera Syal Join Disney's 'Spin' Cast; Production To Begin From October

Bollywood actor Abhay Deol is all set to collaborate with UK-based actor Meera Syal and renowned director Manjari Makijany for a Disney Channel original movie titled Spin. On September 29, Variety confirmed the news in its report. The report also stated that the ensemble cast Spin will feature Avantika Vandanapu, Aryan Simhadri, Michael Bishop, Jahbril Cook, Kerri Medders and Anna Cathcart.

Abhay Deol & Meera Syal to collaborate for a Disney movie

While giving a peek into the plot of the upcomer, the report said that Spin will follow an Indian-American teen who learns that she has a passion for creating DJ mixes that blend the textures of her Indian heritage and the world around her. She will discover that she has a natural gift for creating beats and producing music but must find the courage to follow her true inner talent. Avantika Vandanapu will be seen playing the lead.

On the other side, director Manjari Makijany talked to Variety and said that Spin is a special project that is giving her an opportunity to introduce her culture in "an authentic way”. Makijany further added that the team at Disney is committed and passionate about representation and has been supportive of her vision from casting a talented Indian actor, Abhay Deol, and Meera Syal, to smaller details in the story that reflect the culture.

Adding more to the conversation, Manjari also talked about Zanne Devine, who will serve as executive producer. She said that Zanne is a real champion for diversity. While expressing her excitement to commence the project, Manjari shared that she is blessed to have a global cast from Australia to India, U.K., Canada and the U.S. The production of the upcoming is expected to begin in October for a 2021 premiere on Disney Channel.

Interestingly, actor Meera Syal is popularly known for her performance in the film Yesterday. The lead actor of the upcoming flick, Avantika Vandanapu, is currently starring in Diary of a Future President for Disney+. On the other side, Carley Steiner, Céline Geiger, and Josh A. Cagan will write the screenplay for Spin.

