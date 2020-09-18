Abhay Deol Takes Off From Los Angeles, Says 'It Ain’t Over Till It’s Over'; See Post

Actor Abhay Deol recently took to Instagram to update his fans on what he has been up to lately. He posted a picture from Los Angeles as he was gearing up to leave for another shooting destination. In the picture, the actor seems tired as he leans on his luggage with his eyes shut. His fans have wished him luck while also asking him to take good care of himself as they love him a lot.

Abhay Deol leaves LA

Much-loved actor Abhay Deol recently posted a picture of himself on social media while he was waiting for his transportation. In the picture posted, the actor can be seen leaning against his luggage as he is tired from the hectic schedule that he has been following lately. He is seen dressed in a white Tshirt which has been styled with an olive green jacket. He has also added a pair of brown quirky shades to the outfit which makes the attire look more colour coordinated. He is also seen wearing a facemask to keep himself safe while he peacefully rests at the airport.

In the caption for the post, Abhay Deol has bid farewell to Los Angeles as he is heading to the next shooting location. He has also mentioned that the hustle will go on until all the work is done. Through the hashtags, Abhay Deol has mentioned that such tight schedules are a part of an actor’s life. Have a look at the post on Abhay Deol's Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, a number of people have wished him luck as he is all set to travel. Sussanne Khan is amongst the many people who have asked him to stay safe as travelling can be a huge task amidst the pandemic. A few people have also asked him to take good care of himself as they love him a lot.

One of the fans has also spoken about how he is much-needed in the film industry as he provides good films to the audiences. Have a look at a few comments on Abhay Deol’s post here.

Image Courtesy: Abhay Deol Instagram

