Abhay Deol To Team Up With Mahesh Manjrekar And Mahie Gill 12 Years Post 'Dev D'

Bollywood actor Abhay Deol will soon be seen in the war series 1962: The War in the Hills. The film directed by Mahesh Manjrekar also features actor Mahie Gill. Abhay Deol shared that he is extremely excited about its release.

Abhay Deol teams up with Mahie Gill 12 years post Dev D

Abhay Deol and Mahir Gill were seen together in the 2009 black comedy romantic drama film Dev D. Abhay played the role of Devendra Singh Dhillon aka Dev while she played Parminder aka Paro. The film also starred Kalki Koechlin as Chanda. Abhay took to his Instagram to share that he was working with Mahie after 12 long years. He also mentioned, "What a privilege to have had the chance to work with Mahesh Manjrekar." He also shared that he is very excited that 1962: The War in the Hills series will premiere on February 26, 2021, on Hotstar. He also shared a collage of other actors playing their characters in the show. Take a look at Abhay Deol's Instagram post about 1962: The War in the Hills.

Fans react to Abhay's post about the series

As soon as Abhay shared the news, his fans flooded his comment section. They congratulated him on the series and mentioned that they are very excited about its premiere. A fan wrote that Abhay is an acting king while others wrote that they are as excited as him. An Instagram user asked if the series is available in the US as well. Here are some comments on Abhay Deol's Instagram post.

Image source: Abhay Deol's Instagram

More about 1962: The War in the Hills

1962: The War in Hills stars Abhay Deol in the lead role playing Major Suraj Singh. Actor Mahie Gill will be seen playing Shagun Singh, his wife. The cast also features actors like Rohan Gandotra, Meiyang Chang, Sumeet Vyas, Bijou Thaangjam, Akash Thosar, Liao Meng Chi and Anup Sonii. The film also stars Mahesh's son Satya Manjrekar who will be making his digital debut. The plot will showcase how only 125 Indian soldiers fought 3000 Chinese soldiers at Galwan Valley and Rezang La. The show will also show the personal battles of a few soldiers and their lives with their families. They fight till their last breath to protect what truly belongs to the nation, Ladakh.

