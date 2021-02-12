Abhay Deol Joins Advisory Board Of Bandra Film Festival

Actor Abhay Deol has recently joined the Advisory Board of 'Bandra Film Festival' (BFF 2021). Bandra Film Festival is a platform to showcase films made by prolific filmmakers in recent years, emerging talents and innovative content creators. Launched by FilmKaravan, the digital festival will kick off with a slate of more than 50 films on YouTube. The festival has hoined hands with Milaap to provide financial support to films and filmmakers in these challenging times.

Abhay Deol, who produced a film with Filmkaravan titled What Are The Odds? is proud to be on the Advisory Board of the Bandra Film Festival. Talking about the same to his PR team, Abhay Deol revealed, "It has always been difficult for independent films and documentaries to reach out to the masses, even though things have evolved now in the content space with so many Digital and OTT players entering the market."

He added, “I think the Bandra Film Festival will be a fabulous platform for independent filmmakers to showcase their work and reach out to a wide audience base. I am happy to be on board with Filmkaravan, who I believe has been pushing the envelope with a wide range of narratives. Their approach towards backing a good story and striving for inclusiveness is commendable. As for me, I have in my own way too tried backing the underdogs and the unconventional."

Abhay also revealed, “BFF is striving towards an eco-system that enables growth not just in spirit but also in form. The platform is designed to bring together a wide array of subjects from around the world and give an opportunity to filmmakers to showcase their work but it will also work closely with Milaap to orchestrate a fundraiser, extending financial support to the makers. This to my mind is literally walking the talk and never explored before, at least in the sub-continent”.

Also read | Abhay Deol's '1962: The War In The Hills' To Debut On Disney+ Hotstar On Feb 26

Also read | Abhay Deol Shares Still From 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', Says 'ready For Another Trip'

The three broad categories in which the films will be screened at the Bandra Film Festival are 'Undiscovered Gems' - a category that will show films that were made in advance of their time, went unnoticed, and eventually buried. 'Off The Beaten Path' will include titles that are essentially experimental, non-apologetic, and non-compliant, and the third category is 'New Discoveries'-trying to find new films, concepts, makers and deep into unravelling these age-old titles. Film submissions to BFF 2021 are currently open to all formats of features, documentaries, shorts, animation, etc. from all parts of India and the world. Filmmakers can contact the festival through their official website.

Also read | Varun Dhawan, Neha Kakkar And Other Bollywood And TV Celebs Who Recently Tied The Knot

Also read | Priyadarshan's Birthday: Here Is A Quiz On His Movies For The Director's Fans

(Story credit: Abhay Deol's spokesperson/ PR team)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.