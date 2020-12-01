Saqib Saleem Asks How Could 2020 Possibly Exist; Watch Video

The Comedy Couple actor Saqib Saleem enjoys a good fan following and is very active on social media. Recently, the actor took to his Instagram to share a video of himself where he asked fans about why 2020 existed since it hasn't been that great for everyone.

In the video, Saqib can be seen sitting in the car. He can be seen in a white t-shirt and paired his look with sunglasses. The song that was playing in the background was Ho Nahi Sakta from the film Diljale. He can be seen denying the situation and captioned his post by asking God that how was it possible for 2020 to exist. In his caption, he wrote that one must wake him up in 2021. Fans loved his witty sense of humour and showered his post with numerous likes and comments in no time.

At the beginning of 2020, Saqib transformed his body by gaining abs and muscles with all his hard work and dedication towards fitness. He also shared a post of his transformation which showed his earlier picture and a picture of him from the beginning of 2020. Unfortunately, the actor again lost his bulky and fit body during the pandemic.

Yesterday, Saqib Saleem shared a picture of himself, in which was seen working out. He captioned his post saying that he started 2020 with being in a great shape, but Covid 19 came his way. He said that he wanted to end 2020 on a good note and asked his fans if he should do a transformation again. He also wrote that December was going to be crazy for him.

In the last week of November, Saqib was seen enjoying his holiday in the Maldives. The actor shared numerous pictures of himself while he was on his vacation. He was seen having a great time and indulging in activities such as water sports and much more.

Saqib Saleem started his Bollywood career by playing a lead role in the 2011 rom-com film Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge. He was also seen in many movies such as Mere Dad Ki Maruti, Bombay Talkies, Dishoom, Race 3 and more. He will soon be seen in the upcoming movie named 83.

