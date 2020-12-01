Emraan Hashmi Flaunts His Abs In His New Instagram Post, Fans Call Him 'hottie'

Emraan Hashmi is an actor who doesn't usually post a lot on social media. However, the actor manages to keep his fans on the hook for a while. The Murder fame actor recently took to his Instagram handle on December 1, 2020, and posted a shirtless picture of himself and fans can't stop drooling over his abs.

Emraan Hashmi's fitness post

Actor Emraan Hashmi's Instagram saw a post of the actor recently that shows how fit he is. The actor took to his Instagram handle and posted a picture of himself showing his abs and fit body. Emraan does keep a lookout on his eating habits and working habits to stay as fit as he can.

Emraan Hashmi's Instagram has seen him post about leading a healthy lifestyle a couple of times. The actor has been working out lately and his recent post shows it very well. He wrote in Hindi that he now has 4 abs and jokingly said that if he wouldn't have had butter chicken, he probably would have had more two more as well. He captioned the picture writing, "à¤šà¤¾à¤° abs à¤† à¤—à¤ .. à¤¦à¥‹ à¤†à¤¨à¥‡ à¤¬à¤¾à¤•à¤¼à¥€ à¤¹à¥ˆà¤‚ .. à¤¬à¤Ÿà¤° à¤šà¤¿à¤•à¤¨ à¤¨à¤¹à¥€à¤‚ à¤–à¤¾à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¹à¥‹à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¤à¥‹ à¤µà¥‹ à¤­à¥€ à¤¦à¤¿à¤– à¤œà¤¾à¤¤à¥‡ à¥¤". So we now know Emraan's goal is a six-pack Abs and we are sure he will get it pretty soon. See his recent post here.

Tanuj Garg who is a producer and has worked with Emraan in his movie Cheat India took to the comments section and replied to him in Hindi asking, When did this happen? Other fans left a lot of emoticons and love to Emraan for his fit body. The photo has crossed 107k likes in just a matter of few minutes. See the comments here.

Emraan Hashmi's photos

Take a look at this post that Emraan posted on his Insta handle on May 27, 2020, of a salad and expressed how salads are his go-to meal. Emraan took to his account to encourage his fans to eat healthily. He said that salads are extremely healthy and keep your immunity and health both in check. Emraan's salad saw cherry tomatoes, lettuce, cucumbers and other green leafy veggies. See his post here.

Here's another Emraan Hashmi's fitness-inspired photo. Emraan posted a photo of himself cycling in Mumbai amidst the initial unlock stages. On September 19, 2020, Emraan posted this picture. See the post here.

IMAGE CREDITS: @therealemraan IG

