Abhay Deol's Films That Opted For 'straight To OTT' Release Rank On 'most-liked' List

Abhay Deol recently took to Instagram to tell his followers that two of his movies have made it to the most-liked OTT films’ list. He spoke about how he has only been involved with two films, Chopsticks and What Are The Odds? in such a category and both made it to the top ten list. His fans can be seen expressing how proud they are of the actor, for his work in the industry so far.

Abhay Deol’s two films in the top ten list

Abhay Deol has lately been keeping his fans occupied through informative and engaging content on social media. He recently shared a list of Indian films that are most liked by the audience on an OTT platform. He posted the picture of the list where two of his film, Chopsticks and What Are The Odds?, can be seen ranking. A number of other films like Guilty, Tigers, and Gulabo Sitabo have made it to the list. The top position has been secured by Lust Stories while the second place has been secured by Lover Per Square Foot. Abhay Deol pointed out in the caption for the post that he has only worked in two films that went directly to an OTT platform and both these films have ended up ranking on the ‘most-liked’ list. He wrote that he had a wonderful time while shooting for the two films and also added that he had a great team in both cases.

About Chopsticks and What Are the Odds?

Chopsticks is a Netflix film released in the year 2019. The plot of this film revolves around a woman who loses her car to a Mumbai thug and seeks help from a conman to recover it. This film has been directed by Sachin Yardi and stars actors like Abhay Deol, Mithila Palkar, and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles.

What Are The Odds? is a drama film released in the year 2020. The plot of this film revolves around two teenagers who meet each other by chance but end up in a tricky situation together. The film has been directed by Megha Ramaswamy and stars actors like Yashaswini Dayama, Karanvir Malhotra, and Abhay Deol in pivotal roles.

Image Courtesy: Screengrab from YouTube (Channel: Netflix India)

