Suniel Shetty Chooses To 'rock The Grey' Look; Celebs Hail The Salt And Pepper Style

Suniel Shetty has recently revealed that he is going to keep his new grey hair and beard look. The actor has been sporting the salt and pepper style for quite a long time and has even received praises from his fans. Now the 59-year-old star shared the news on his social media handle with a zoomed-in picture.

Suniel Shetty chooses to rock the grey look

Suniel Shetty has been quite active on his Instagram handle where he currently has two million followers. The actor recently shared a close up picture of himself, focusing on his black and grey colour beard and hairstyle. He stated that he has chosen to “rock the grey” for some more time. His long hair is visible in the picture.

Suniel Shetty’s grey look post excited several fans. Users left red-heart, fire, heart-eyes and other emoticons praising his style. Some called the look “Fantastic,” while a user said that he seems “amazing” in it. Suniel’s grey appearance grabbed attention from many celebs too. Sameera Reddy welcomed him to “club grey,” to which he replied that she is “nowhere closer” to going grey. Prateik Babbar left a fire and crown emoji in the comment section. Sangeeta Bijlani mentioned that the Hera Pheri star is “rocking” the style, while Warda Khan Nadiadwala stated that he “nailed” the look. Gully Boy fame Siddhanth Chaturvedi left a starry eye emoji in the comment box. Check out a few reactions to Suniel Shetty’s grey look picture.

A few days ago, Suniel Shetty shared a similar looking picture on his Instagram handle. The actor posted a selfie, less zoomed in than the recent one, showing his grey look. He stated that he has just got done with an oil massage for his hair and beard. His long hair salt and pepper style amazed many. Check out his post below.

Suniel Shetty has an impressive line-up of movies. He will next appear in the Malayalam film, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. Directed by Priyadarshan, it is a historical epic war movie. It cast Mohanlal in the titular role, with Prabhu, Keerthy Suresh, Manju Warrier, Siddique, Mukesh, Suhasini Maniratnam, and Nedumudi Venu in major roles. Suniel’s upcoming venture also includes the multi-starrer Hindi film Mumbai Saga and Telugu film Mosagallu.

