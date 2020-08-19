Amitabh Bachchan Calls Out A Troll Who Asked Him To Share His Tweets In Hindi

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan is also an avid social media user who keeps communicating with fans on public platforms. The actor, in recent days, has been actively calling out trollers. Earlier, one netizen had asked why doesn't he donate his extra wealth; to this the actor listing down each of his charity works in his blogpost. This time around, the Agneepath actor was asked by a netizen to write his posts in Hindi, in return, Amitabh pointed out a fault in the netizen's Hindi. Check it out below:

Amitabh Bachchan gives a befitting reply

One Twitter user @rajeshmax02 asked Amitabh to share his posts in Hindi by writing - 'à¤…à¤®à¤¿à¤¤à¤¾à¤­ à¤¬à¤šà¥à¤šà¤¨ à¤œà¥€ à¤…à¤—à¤° à¤†à¤ªà¤•à¥‡ à¤ªà¥‹à¤¸à¥à¤Ÿ à¤¹à¤¿à¤‚à¤¦à¥€ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤†à¤¯à¥‡ à¤¤à¥‹ à¤¬à¤¹à¥à¤¤ à¤…à¤šà¥à¤›à¤¾ à¤°à¤¹à¥‡à¤—à¤¾' (Translation - It will be great to see your posts in Hindi). The actor retweeted the reply writing - à¤†à¤ª à¤­à¥€ 'à¤ªà¥‹à¤¸à¥à¤Ÿ' ( post ) à¤¶à¤¬à¥à¤¦ à¤œà¥‹ à¤†à¤ªà¤¨à¥‡ à¤à¤‚à¤•à¥ƒà¤¤ à¤•à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ˆ, à¤‰à¤¸à¤•à¥€ à¤¹à¤¿à¤‚à¤¦à¥€ à¤²à¤¿à¤–à¤¿à¤ à¤¨à¤¾ (Translation - Even you have used the English word for 'Post', please use a Hindi word for it'. Check it out below -

Though the actor gets called out for a number of things on social media, accusing him of not using Hindi on social media can be deemed as far-fetched. Amitabh often can be seen posting in both Hindi and English, predominantly on his blog post. The actor had made headlines when he had used a cuss word filled Hindi phrase when trollers on social media wrote that he should die due to COVID-19, he was diagnosed with the same in late July but has tested negative since and discharged from the hospital.

During his stay in the hospital under treatment, the actor was still active on social media and keeping his fan updated with all the developments surrounding his health. Amitabh Bachchan was seen alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in Gulabo Sitabo which was deemed mediocre by fans and critics. Besides this, the actor has a number of projects lined up, he will be seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the film Brahmastra which is directed by Ayan Mukerji. He will also be seen in the sports drama film Jhund.

