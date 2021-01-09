Abhidnya Bhave Gets Hitched To Mehul Pai; A Round Up Of Duo's Three-day Intimate Wedding

Marathi actor Abhidnya Bhave began the New Year with her wedding festivities. In her lengthy post, Abhidnya wrote that in 2021, she would pray that everyone shows their real side even if it's imperfect. A day after, she took to Instagram and shared her first photo from one of her wedding functions with Mehul. The Marathi actor got hitched to businessman Mehul Pai in a close-knit ceremony on January 6, 2021. Here's a quick round-up of her intimate marriage.

It was last year in October when Abhidnya Bhave announced her engagement to Mehul Pai. The Tula Pahate Re actor posted an array of photos and left fans surprised. Abhidnya Bhave's wedding festivities began with the Grahamak Pooja in which she donned a pink Banarasi saree with loaded accessories. A slew of celebs like Shweta Mahadik, Reshma Shinde, Gayatri Datar, Savaniee Ravindrra, Tejaswwini Pandit and others congratulated the star.

Abhidnya Bhave's wedding photos

Many of Abhidnya Bhave's friends from the film fraternity attended her wedding and shared pictures with the couple on social media. After the Grahamak Pooja, the couple's Mehendi ceremony took place on January 5. Abhidnya shared a series of pictures from her Mehendi in which the duo was all smiles. While the actor sported a yellow and pink lehenga choli, Abhidnya Bhave's husband, on the other hand, wore a pink kurta paired with white pyjama.

After the Mehendi, the duo tied the knot on January 6. "à¤®à¤‚à¤—à¤²à¤¾à¤·à¥à¤Ÿà¤•, #noshashtagwedding, a new beginning," read Abhidnya Bhave's Instagram caption. For the final event, the couple wore colour-coordinated outfits. While Abhidnya wore a Navvari bridal saree with a shawl, Mehul Pai wore the same material sherwani.

On January 8, a day after the couple winded up their wedding events, Mehul Pai shared a photo with his wife in which the Khulta Kali Khulena star opted for a pink printed saree, a low-tied bun and gold jwellery to complete the look. After this, she even spent some time with her friends, Shreya Bugde Sheth, Reshma Shinde and Rajasi Behere. "Happiness is genuine friends," she wrote.

