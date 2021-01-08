On KGF's Yash's Birthday, Wife Radhika Asks 'Why You Are So Perfect?'; Pens Adorable Note

As KGF's Yash turned a year older on Friday, wife Radhika Pandit took to Instagram and posted an adorable photo from his birthday celebration. The duo was seen sitting amid balloons as they relished his pink-white cake. Sharing a glimpse, Radhika wrote, "Sometimes I wonder, why you are so perfect for me". After this, she took a fun dig at her husband and added, "Then I realise its coz you let me have your share of cake too".

Pandit went on to wish her "bestie" on his big day with a heartfelt note. As soon as Radhika Pandit's post was up on the internet, fans of the duo swooned over their picture. Many dropped endearing wishes for KGF's Yash. "Happy birthday boss," wrote a fan, whereas many flooded the comments section with hearts and love.

Radhika wishes husband Yash on his birthday

Also Read | Vin Diesel Gives His Commitment For 'F9: The Fast Saga' Theatrical Release

Yash's fans were eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of him in his upcoming movie, KGF: Chapter 2. Ahead of his birthday, the makers of the film unveiled the teaser of KGF: Chapter 2. Sharing the KGF 2 teaser video, Hombale Films also shared a statement which read, "A promise was once made, that promise will be kept! Wishing Rocking Star @TheNameIsYash a very Happy Birthday." In no time, fans rushed to drop comments on it as it was an early surprise for them. Earlier, the director of the film, Prashanth Neel had announced that the teaser will be out at 10.18 am on January 8.

Also Read | Jeremy Renner's Birthday: Here Are Some Of His Best Scenes As Hawkeye; Check Out

It was in July 2020, when the makers of the movie unveiled Sanjay Dutt's first look poster from the movie on his birthday, in which the actor looked fierce and bronzed, with various tattoos on his face. Sharing the same poster, Sanjay wrote, "It's been a pleasure working on this film and I couldn't have asked for a better birthday gift." The teaser also gave a glimpse of Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty's first look. Raveena took to Instagram and wrote that "it is one of the most amazing and powerful characters she has ever played on-screen". More so, she added that she is much "obliged" to all her fans for showering all the affection for Ramika Sen.

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana Gives A Peek Into His 2021's First Monday Workout; Watch Video

Also Read | Ananya Panday Enjoys Family Time With Parents & Sister At Gateway; Shares Glimpses

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.