Ananya Panday Looks Adorable With Her 'Quaranteam' In THESE Pictures

Ananya Panday may be just two films old, but she already boasts of millions of followers on her social media. Amid the 21-day lockdown, many celebrities are taking this time off to do what they couldn’t have done in between their busy schedules. Some have taken up cooking while some are reading while some are urging their fans on social media to stay safe during this time. Ananya Panday recently shared a series of pictures to give a glimpse to her fans about how she is spending her time in this quarantine.

Also Read | When Ananya Panday Wore An Outfit Similar To Deepika Paudkone

Ananya Panday recently shared a post in which she can be seen with her 'quaranteam'. In the series of pictures, she is seen enjoying her home time with her cute dogs. Ananya Panday looked adorable as she posed with her dogs in this series of pictures.

Also Read | Ishaan Khatter Finds Solace In Ananya Panday Post Alleged Break-up With Janhvi Kapoor?

In the pictures, she is wearing a casual white crop top. She posed by sticking her tongue out in the picture. In one of the pictures, she can be seen with her sister Rysa Panday. The sisters smiled for the selfie as Ananya Panday flaunted her perfect jawline. Ananya Panday captioned this series of pictures as, “quaranteam 💘 #StayHome #StaySafe #StayPositive”.

Also Read | Ananya Panday Captures Shakun Batra Revealing His Film's Plot Starring Deepika & Siddhant

See the post here

She had recently posted a series of pictures showing what the sisters were up to during the lockdown. Ananya and her sister Rysa looked cute in the pictures. Ananya Panday also posted a witty caption for the post.

Also Read | Siddhant Chaturvedi Breaks Silence On His Infamous Remark On Ananya Panday's 'struggle'

See the picture here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.