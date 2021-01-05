Abhimanyu Dassani And Shirley Setia All Set To Star In Sabbir Khan’s ‘Nikamma’

Director Sabbir Khan's Nikamma starring Abhimanyu and Shirley Setia is slated to release in 2021. It is said to be one of the most awaited action entertainers of the year. Known to be two of the most popular new-age actors, Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia are one of the most-awaited on-screen couples to watch out for this year.

Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia to rock their pair in 'Nikamma'

The director of Nikamma, Sabbir Khan said that this year the audience is hungry for entertainment and Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia are all set to surprise everyone with their fresh on-screen chemistry. He said Abhimanyu won accolades and the Filmfare award for the best debut while Shirley is already loved amongst the youth.

He added that this new pairing will be interesting to watch out for. Sabbir Khan said that he has tried to up the action levels and after Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War, Abhimanyu will add a new dimension to how action sequences are done in movies. Nikamma is produced by Sony Pictures and Sabbir Khan films.

On the work front, Abhimanyu will also be seen in Meenakshi Sundareshwar, opposite actor Sanya Malhotra. Directed by Vivek Soni, the film will be releasing on Netflix and is expected to release in 2021. He will also be seen in an upcoming comedy film Aankh Micholi. Directed by Umesh Shukla, the film includes an ensemble cast of actors like Abhishek Banerjee, Abhimanyu Dasani, Divya Dutta & many others.

On the other hand, Shirley Setia made her debut in Bollywood with a Netflix film Maska, in which she played the character of a Parsi girl named Persis Mistry. She is also expected to make her debut in South Indian films with a Telugu film, which will release later this year.

