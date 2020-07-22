Abhimanyu Dassani Posts A Cryptic Tweet About 'two-faced People', See Here

Mard Ko Dard Nai Hota fame Abhimanyu Dassani took to his social media on Tuesday and posted a cryptic tweet about two-faced people. Actor Taapsee Pannu also dropped in to like the tweet. However, soon after the post, Dassai posted a clarification tweet. Read on to know what happened.

Abhimanyu Dassani posts a cryptic tweet

Can we give some kind of double masks for two faced people ?! ðŸ¤·ðŸ½‍â™‚ï¸ðŸ¥¤ — Abhimanyu Dassani (@Abhimannyu_D) July 21, 2020

Abhimanyu Dassani took to his social media to share a tweet about 'two faced-people'. He wrote, "Can we give some kind of double masks for two-faced people ?!". [sic] The comments section was soon flooded with people taking his tweet to be in support of nepotism debate while some thought it was against it.

This is not intended for any public situation ðŸ˜‚.

Don't overthink. — Abhimanyu Dassani (@Abhimannyu_D) July 21, 2020

Abhimanyu Dassani later posted a clarification regarding it all. He said in his tweet that the previous statement was not intended for any kind of public situation. He further urged his fans to stop overthinking things.

In the comments section, a fan accused Abhimanyu of indirectly talking about Taapsee Pannu in his tweet and asked him why he was scared of naming her. Responding to the tweet, Dassani said that the fan has got it way off the mark. He further stated that he respects Taapsee as an actor and also for being vocal about her opinions without spreading any hate.

Though most of Dassani's followers were busy trying to find out who the actor was talking about, many dropped down laughing emojis in the comments section. Among many others, actor Elli Avram also posted laughing emojis in the comments section. One user even posted a picture of a person holding a mask apparently for 'two-faced people'. Another one urged people to stop trying to find who he was talking about and to just give him the mask.

On the work front, Abhimanyu Dassani made his debut with Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota in 2018. Directed by Vasam Bala, the film also starred Radhika Madan, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Gulshan Devaiah. As for his upcoming projects, the actor is set to star in Sabir Khan's Nikamma alongside Shirley Sethia. He will also be seen in Umesh Shukla's Aankh Micholi alongside Divya Dutta and Sharman Joshi.

