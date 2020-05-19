Abhimanyu Dassani Says He Would Love To Work With Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan

Bhagyashree’s son, Abhimanyu Dassani, recently made his debut in the Bollywood film industry through the film Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. In an exclusive interview with a leading news portal, Abhimanyu Dassani opened up about his childhood and also revealed which actors he looks up to in Bollywood. Moreover, he also said that he would love to work with Bhagyashree’s former co-star, Salman Khan.

Abhimanyu Dassani on wanting to work with Bhagyashree’s co-star, Salman Khan

Also Read | Ranveer Singh Shares Van Gogh Style Self-portrait, Slays In 'post-impressionism' Fashion

During the interview, Abhimanyu Dassani was asked if he would like to work with his mother Bhagyashree’s former co-star, Salman Khan. Abhimanyu Dassani excitedly replied by saying that he would absolutely love to work with Salman Khan. He even questioned who would not want to work with Salman Khan in Bollywood.

Later, Abhimanyu Dassani was asked if he ever looked up to anyone else other than his mother. Abhimanyu Dassani immediately mentioned that there were a lot of actors he could learn from. He talked about the ease with which Ranbir Kapoor plays a new character and also praised Ranveer Singh’s showmanship.

Also Read | Jacqueline Fernandez's Best Poker Face Poses To Take Cues From

He further talked about Varun Dhawan’s energy and Tiger Shroff's dedication towards his stunts. Dassani also called Abhishek Bachchan cool and said he was amazed by Ayushmann Khurrana’s brilliant script choices. He finally stated that he would try to implement all these habits if he ever got to spend time with them.

Did Abhimanyu Dassani always want to be an actor?

Also Read | Jacqueline Fernandez And Tara Sutaria Look Stunning In The Sequined Sarees; See Pics

When asked if he always wanted to be an actor, Abhimanyu Dassani replied by saying that he did his major in finance. He also tried 7-10 different start-ups. The Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota actor claimed that he was always independent and started working from the age of 16.

Abhimanyu Dassani also stated that he was a good student and was always decent at sports as well. He only decided to become an actor in the Bollywood film industry after he got his degree in finance. He also worked on multiple projects as an assistant director.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor & Rani Mukerji's Movies Together: From 'Talaash' To 'Mujhse Dosti Karoge!'

Image Credit: As seen on Abhimanyu Dassani's Instagram profile

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.