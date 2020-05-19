Ranveer Singh Shares Van Gogh Style Self-portrait, Slays In 'post-impressionism' Fashion

Move over Monday blues! Our Tuesdays are as colourful as Ranveer Singh's latest Instagram post which has the netizens pouring their hearts out. The Simmba actor posted a photoshopped image of himself as the famous Dutch post-impressionist painter Vincent Van Gogh. He paired it with a quote written by the painter which says, "As we advance in life it becomes more and more difficult, but in fighting the difficulties the inmost strength of the heart is developed".

Have a look:

Fans of the Bajirao Mastani actor have shared their appreciation for the 'piece of art' through their likes and heart emojis in the comments. Some of the actor's friends from the film fraternity have also been impressed by the actor's quirky post. Badlapur actor Huma Qureshi commented ''Edge of Insanity'' probably referring to the effect of the nationwide lockdown.

Earlier on Monday, the actor had shared another interesting throwback post where he could be seen posing as a child next to a poster of the WWF legend Hulk Hogan. The photo went viral as Ranveer Singh, through the caption, revealed that WWF was life and also that he had a poster of 'The Immortal' on his wall back then. "Whatcha gonna do, when Hulkamania runs wild on you! #mondayfeeling throw it way back to when #WWF was life. had a poster on my wall of The Immortal @hulkhogan," wrote Ranveer.

What's next for Ranveer Singh?

The actor will be seen next in the upcoming Kabir Khan directorial '83 based on the events leading to the historic win for India at the 1983 cricket World Cup. Ranveer Singh will essay the role of the 'Haryana Hurricane', Kapil Dev, in the film while Deepika Padukone will be seen in the role of his wife Romi Dev. The movie was originally scheduled to release in theatres on April 10, 2020, but has been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus scare.

The actor will also feature in Divyang Thakkar's Jayeshbhai Jordaar along with Arjun Reddy actor Shalini Pandey. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on October 2, 2020. Ranveer is also slated to feature in director Karan Johar's magnum opus Takht along with an ensemble cast of actors Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal Kareena Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar ad others.

