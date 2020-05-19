Jacqueline Fernandez's Best Poker Face Poses To Take Cues From

Bollywood Jacqueline Fernandez is known for her acting skills and flexible dance moves. She is quite active on social media and shares pictures and videos to engage with her fans and followers. Fernandez’s gain numerous comments and likes on Instagram for her dazzling smile and photogenic poses. For her various photoshoots, she has also posed with a poker face. We have compiled some of her best poker faces looks that you can copy for your next photoshoot.

Ramadan fashion

Jacqueline Fernandez has opted for a unique and classic look in this photo. She is wishing everyone for on the occasion of Ramadan. Moreover, Fernandez is inspiring them to opt for a modest and distinct look during this festive season. She has donned a classic white shirt featuring a bronze stripe pattern. She wrapped her head with a similar shaded shiny cloth. For a rounded off look, Jacqueline Fernandez accessorized hoop earrings with tiny pearls, applied nude lip shade and highlighted her large eyes with black kohl.

Jacqueline Fernandez's Bengali avatar

Jacqueline Fernandez was recently featured in Badshah’s Genda Phool. It is a remake version with Badshah’s rapping skills displayed. She opted for a Bengali look by draping a white and red saree. Fernandez kept her look raw by wearing nude lip shade and hair curly. She accessorized bangles, studded neckpieces, and dangling earrings for a rounded off look. She also applied a red Bindi on her forehead for a traditional Bengali avatar. Take a look at her photo.

A still from Mere Angne Mein

Jacqueline Fernandez shared a still from her music video, Mere Angne Mein. She collaborated with the former Bigg Boss finalist, Asim Riaz for the same. In the photo, she has opted for the look of a princess and donned a traditional outfit with ornaments. In the video still, Fernandez is pointing in a direction using a bow and an arrow.

Also read: Jacqueline Fernandez And Katrina Kaif Rock Ruffled Dresses, Give Style Goals To All

Also read: Jacqueline Fernandez Gets Pranked By John Abraham; Watch 'Race 2' Bloopers

Fernandez's ravishing look

Fernandez must have made head turns in a black furry outfit. She has tied her hair in a stylish bun and applied red lip shade. For a complete look, Jacqueline Fernandez has sported tiny earrings and is giving a poker face pose. Take a look at her picture on Instagram.

Also read: Fan Of Jacqueline Fernandez? Here's A List Of The Actor's Movies You Can Watch On Netflix

Also read: Jacqueline Fernandez Invites People To Dance From Home In Disney+ Hotstar's 'Home Dancer'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.