Kareena Kapoor & Rani Mukerji's Movies Together: From 'Talaash' To 'Mujhse Dosti Karoge!'

Kareena Kapoor is one of the most influential actors in Bollywood. Over a career span of two decades, the actor has shared screen space with many superstars of Bollywood, one of them being Rani Mukerji. The duo has collaborated together in many films and has given chartbuster hits to the Bollywood film fraternity. Here is a list of movies that had Kareena Kapoor sharing screen space with Rani Mukerji.

Talaash: The Answer Lies Within

Talaash: The Answer Lies Within is a 2012 psychological crime thriller movie helmed by Reema Kagti. The movie was bankrolled jointly under the banners of Excel Entertainment and Aamir Khan Productions. The film stars Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji and Kareena Kapoor in pivotal roles. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of Surjan Shekhawat, who is dealing with a depressing past. He is investigating a high profile murder case and receives help from a prostitute namely Rosie.

Mujhse Dosti Karoge!

Mujhse Dosti Karoge! is a 2002 romantic-drama movie helmed by Kunal Kohli. The movie was bankrolled by Yash Chopra and Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films. The plot of the movie follows a love triangle between three friends played by Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor and Rani Mukerji.

Yuva

Yuva is a 2004 political thriller movie helmed by Mani Ratnam. The plot of the movie revolves around students entering politics. The movie unveils the story of three men who belong to different strata of society and how their life changes after one fateful incident of Kolkata’s Howrah Bridge. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Vivek Oberoi, Rani Mukherji and Kareena Kapoor in pivotal roles.

LOC Kargil

LOC Kargil is a 2003 historical war drama movie helmed by J.P. Dutta. The movie stars an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Sunil Shetty, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor and more. LOC Kargil revolves around the Kargil War fought between India and Pakistan. The movie is based on 1999, Operation Vijay and Battle of Tololing around the Line of Control.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is an iconic 2001 drama film. The movie stars Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Kajol and Kareena Kapoor in pivotal roles. Rani Mukerji appears in the special extended appearance in the film. The plot of the film revolves around a family who struggles with interpersonal relationships after the elder son Rahul gets married without his parents’ consent. Years later his brother Rohan embarks on a mission to reunite his family once again.

