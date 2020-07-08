Abhimanyu Dassani On 'Nikamma' & 'Aankh Micholi': 'Will Wait To Take A Theatrical Release'

Recently, Bollywood actor Abhimanyu Dassani opened up about his upcoming acting ventures, Nikamma and Aankh Micholi. During his interview with a leading news daily, Abhimanyu Dassani said that he and the makers are waiting to give a theatrical release to these films. Abhimanyu Dassani also gave an insight into the shooting developments of Nikamma as he mentioned that five days of shoot is pending for the film, which has two scenes and a promotional song.

Abhimanyu Dassani's take on Nikamma & Aankh Micholi

Interestingly, while talking about Nikamma and Aankh Micholi, Abhimanyu Dassani asserted that these types of films audience like to watch in theatres. Adding further, Abhimanyu said that it 'feels good' as his producers have confidence in his work. Hoping that the theatres will re-open in Diwali, Abhimanyu said that good family comedies have not come out in a while and there is nothing releasing before Aankh Micholi, which is slated to take a Diwali release. Elaborating about the pending shoot of Nikamma, the Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota actor stated that instead of being in quarantine for 14 days after the five-day shoot, he and the makers have agreed to wait for two weeks and complete it in Mumbai.

As the conversation moved ahead, the 31-year-old actor revealed that he learned lathi, an Indian form of martial arts. He watched multiple online videos to learn and is looking forward to showcase it in an action film if offered. Apart from this, he also worked on voice modulation as he likes to change his voice according to his character for a film project. Abhimanyu shared that he has written a script too during the lockdown.

Giving an insight into his time with mom Bhagyashree during the lockdown, Abhimanyu revealed that if they spend too much time at home, she might ask him to get married. Calling his cooking skill 'a saviour' during the lockdown, Abhimanyu added that he cooked once every two days and mum Bhagyashree has enjoyed the food made by him. Later, he informed that he was the driving force to convenience Bhagyashree to make her acting debut. Asserting that these days the talent is getting noticed, Abhimanyu concluded saying that Bhagyashree is good at what she does.

