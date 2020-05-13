Bhagyashree Opens Up About Her Decision To Leave Industry After Abhimanyu Dassani's Birth

Bhagyashree was once one of the most popular female actors in the film industry. However, she decided to leave the film business out of her own volition after the birth of her son, Abhimanyu Dassani. In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Bhagyashree talked about her decision to leave the industry and she even revealed that her son wanted her to make a comeback in the industry.

Bhagyashree on why she left the film industry after the birth of her son Abhimanyu

Also Read | Bhagyashree shares beautiful birthday wish with throwback pics for her bestfriend Sheeba

When asked if leaving the film business was a difficult choice for her, Bhagyashree replied by saying yes and no. Bhagyashree stated that it was a tough call because by then she had realised that she did enjoy acting and she wished that she had the possibility of managing both. Further, the actor added that it was also an easy choice because her son just took over her life.

She stated that her entire focus and happiness was based on having him with her. Thanks to her son, it was not tough for her to quit acting. Bhagyashree also added that all she wanted to do was spend time with him.

Also Read | Abhimanyu Dassani didn't reveal his identity to bag first film, says mother Bhagyashree

However, Bhagyashree revealed that her son, Abhimanyu Dassani, now wants her to return to the film business after two decades. She stated that when the children were younger, they wanted their mom to be around. But now that he was working himself and knew how it felt, he wanted her to get back to acting.

Also Read | Bhagyashree shares hilarious 'laughter therapy' video with husband Himalaya Dasani; Watch

Abhimanyu Dassani talks about how he wants his mom to get back in the film industry

In another interview with an entertainment portal, Abhimanyu Dassani talked about how he was motivating his mom, Bhagyashree, to rejoin the film industry. He stated that he was trying to convince her for the last two years. After he signed up for Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, he told his mother that he wanted her to do movies again and enjoy herself.

Abhimanyu Dassani added that he was glad that she was on the same page as him. Furthermore, the actor claimed that the world had opened up a lot. He also felt that it would be amazing to see her back in action.

[Promo Image from Abhimanyu Dassani Instagram]

Also Read | Archana Puran Singh’s sweet gesture on her house help Bhagyashree’s birthday is adorable

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.