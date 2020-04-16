Salman Khan And Sonakshi Sinha Starrer 'Dabangg’: Lesser-known Facts About The Film

Salman Khan is among the top actors in Bollywood today. The actor is known best for the Dabangg roles that he plays. Salman is always appreciated for the excellent acting skills. Salman Khan made his acting debut in the 1989 romantic drama film Maine Pyar Kiya. The star has appeared in more than 70 films as a lead since then. With each passing year, Salman Khan’s performance and choice of films have been getting better.

In 2010, Salman Khan played the lead character in Abhinav Kashyap’s Dabangg. The film also cast Sonakshi Sinha and Sonu Sood in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around a corrupt police officer, who faces challenges from his family, gangsters and politicians. Here are some lesser-known facts about Dabangg. Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | Amid Lockdown, Salman Khan Pays For Food & Medical Expenses Of 25000 Daily Wage Earners

Dabangg’s lesser-known facts

The film marks as Sonakshi Sinha's debut.

Salman Khan sported a moustache for the first time in his film career. Arbaaz Khan revealed it was Salman Khan's suggestion to keep a moustache look, which Arbaaz also liked.

This movie shares many of the cast members with another one of Salman Khan’s film, Wanted (2009). Also, Salman Khan plays a cop in both movies.

Also Read | Salman Khan's Kick-ass Dialogues From The Super-hit Movie 'Kick'; Check It Out

Dimple Kapadia, who is just a few years older than Salman and Arbaaz, plays their mother.

In both Dabangg and its sequel, a Tollywood actor (Sonu Sood and Prakash Raj) plays the antagonist.

Munni Badnaam Huyee was a remake of the song Lounda Badnaam Hua from the album, Rock Dancer.

Om Puri was angry with the makers when his role was cut to a three-scene cameo, as originally his role was lengthier with more scenes with Salman.

Also Read | Know Why Salman Khan Prefers Living In Galaxy Apartments, Instead Of A Grand Bungalow

Apparently, Abhinay Kashyap, brother of Anurag Kashyap, wanted to make the film a gritty realistic fare like his brother's films. At that point, Randeep Hooda was to play the lead role. However, when Arbaaz Khan heard the script, he decided to up the film's budget and make it a full-fledged masala commercial film. Wanting it to be a big hit, Salman Khan changed the entire script and brought in action, one-liners and also the item song.

Also Read | Salman Khan Shows 'the Best Thing About Our Culture' Through His Sketch Amid Quarantine

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.